Marlena Wesh stuns in regal hairstyle

Marlena Wesh appeared on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Marlena Wesh wowed in her latest hairstyle.

Marlena was the former Olympian that debuted on The Bachelor Season 26 with lead Clayton Echard.

During the season, Marlena often succeeded during group date challenges, especially when strength and athleticism were involved.

While Clayton and Marlena didn’t work out, she made many friends and gained a larger social media following.

Marlena often uses her platform to educate about sisterlocks and show off all the gorgeous styles she can pull off.

Marlena’s recent hairdo paid homage to the classic film Coming to America starring Eddie Murphy.

Marlena Wesh is stunning in sisterlocks style

Marlena Wesh took to her Instagram to share gorgeous photos with her heightened hair.

In the first photo, Marlena stared down the camera with her hair in a half-down half high-up style.

Placing a ponytail on top of her head, Marlena wrapped the ponytail in silver ties while letting the rest of the long locks hang forward.

Marlena also wore large silver hoop earrings matching the silver in her hair.

She completed the look with gold nose jewelry and a blue and white tank top, giving a peek of her glowing skin and toned arms.

Marlena gave more of a smile in the second post while wearing the ponytail behind her.

The Bachelor Nation beauty’s makeup included lush lashes, blush, brown lip liner, and gloss.

Marlena posted text in the third shot of the post. The text read, “Maybe I’m the problem…nvm that don’t even sound right.”

She captioned the post, “Barks like a dog,” with a dog emoji while tagging the Coming to America actress Vanessa Bell Calloway that inspired Marlena’s hair.

Marlena’s regal hairstyle receives praise

Marlena’s friends and fans took to the comment section to compliment her look.

A commenter wrote, “Beautiful woman, “ while another exclaimed, “gorgeous!”

Several commenters voiced that Marlena looked stunning, and other comments included “Literally Art” and “my movie.”

Along with Marlena’s many fans and followers that she continues to engage with on social media, Marlena also remains friends with her costars such as Sierra Jackson and Susie Evans.

Susie ultimately ended up winning the season as she and Clayton Echard are still going strong.

Sierra will soon return to television as one of the members of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, which premieres next week on Tuesday, September 27.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.