Marlena Wesh says she’d go back on The Bachelor if Peter Kraus was the lead 

Marlena Wesh has her eye on a standout member from The Bachelorette Season 13.

Marlena Wesh debuted on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. While Marlena didn’t find love, she did find friendships and gained a fan base.

Recently, Marlena interacted with fans and was asked about a potential return to the franchise.

Marlena shared that there is one Bachelor Nation hunk who could get her to do The Bachelor all over again.

Marlena Wesh expresses attraction to Peter Kraus

Marlena Wesh took to her Instagram stories and allowed fans to ask her anything.

A follower wanted to know if another appearance on The Bachelor could be in the cards for the Olympian.

The follower asked, “Are you ever going on Bachelor again?”

Marlena replied with a dolled-up photo of herself in a black dress and holding a red rose as she wrote, “If Peter Kraus is the bachelor becauseeeeee.”



The Bachelorette viewers will recall Peter Kraus appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and made it into Rachel’s final two.

Along with making a great impression on Rachel, Peter also received love from fans who deemed him one of the more attractive men of Bachelor Nation.

Rachel had an emotional time choosing between Bryan Abasolo and Peter, but she ultimately got engaged to Bryan, and the pair are still married.

It seems Marlena agrees with fans who found Peter Kraus to be dreamy during his run on The Bachelorette.

Marlena Wesh talks single life and her hair journey

During the AMA, another fan asked, “Single or taken? [Or complicated lol].”

Marlena shared a photo from a group date on The Bachelor Season 26, where the women competed in all-white outfits. Marlena wrote over the image, “Single and sliding into DMs as we speak. It’s hard out here.”



Along with talking about love, Marlena’s fans were curious about her hair journey as she often details what goes into maintaining her luscious locks.

A fan asked, “What’s one thing that keeps you motivated throughout your journey?”

Marlena replied with a throwback photo of her shorter hair and expressed, “Honestly always going back to this picture – all the time. Remembering how uncomfortable I was with my real hair after years of braids/weave/etc. Each month I saw progress I began loving my journey more and getting excited for the next milestone (neck length, shoulder, back).”



Marlena concluded, “Today I get at least 3-5 compliments a week on my hair. I get people asking it’s fake ALL THE TIME!!! I’m so proud of my patience because I def wanted to quit. Can’t wait for my end goal – butt length.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.