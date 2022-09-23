Marlena Wesh calls Mike Johnson her ‘future husband’ 

Marlena Wesh debuted on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Marlena Wesh may be hoping her future husband will be a popular member of Bachelor Nation.

Recently, Marlena commented on The Bachelorette Season 15 fan favorite Mike Johnson.

Mike Johnson appeared on the It’s O.N with Obelle & Naikha podcast, and Marlena promoted his podcast interview in a telling way.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall that Mike appeared on Hannah Brown’s season and was a massive fan favorite, with many hoping Mike would one day be the Bachelor.

Marlena was the Olympian that appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard.

While Marlena and Clayton didn’t work out, it appears Marlena would be open to a relationship working out with Mike.

Marlena Wesh reacts to ‘future husband’ Mike Johnson

Marlena took to her Instagram Stories to promote a podcast and potentially shoot her shot with Mike Johnson.

The Bachelor Nation beauty reshared a clip from Mike Johnson’s time on the podcast as he was promoted for talking about “why he is the way he is, why he is still single, his thoughts about being in love with more than one person, mental health issues, and more”

Marlena wrote over the post, “Okay my girls got my future husband on the podcast!!!”

Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Marlena Wesh celebrated making Bachelor Nation history

Marlena’s appearance on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor was special to her as she pointed out how she made history on the show.

Sharing a post of her receiving her first rose from Clayton during a rose ceremony, Marlena wrote, “First female Olympian ✅. First female with locs ✅ So exciting to make history for the #bachelornation franchise last night. But of course, nothing was better than receiving my first rose on the first night.”

Marlena’s time on The Bachelor ended when Clayton sent her home on an episode that aired on Valentine’s Day.

Marlena took her Valentine’s Day elimination in her stride as she and fellow costar Hunter Haag joked about the irony of having to relive being sent home on the romantic holiday.

While Marlena appears still single, she chose not to try for a second chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, several of Marlena’s The Bachelor Season 26 costars will be making their return to television when Bachelor in Paradise premieres next week.

Some of The Bachelor Season 26 ladies fans can expect to see on the island include Genevieve Parisi, Serene Russell, Shanae Ankney, Jill Chin, and Marlena’s good friend Sierra Jackson.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.