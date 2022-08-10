Mario Vassall reflects on unforgettable experience after The Bachelorette elimination

Mario Vassall was an early frontrunner before being eliminated. Pic credit: @inspiredbyrio/Instagram

Mario Vassall was one of the latest men to be eliminated on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Mario had been in Gabby Windey’s group before being sent home.

Gabby and Mario started strong, with Gabby even giving Mario her coveted first impression rose on opening night.

However, with hometowns fast approaching, Gabby decided her connections with other men were stronger, including with newcomer to her group, Logan Palmer.

Mario’s journey came to an end, but he still looks back on the experience fondly.

Mario reflected on his experience with The Bachelorette in a classy post on social media.

Mario Vassall expresses gratitude for Gabby Windey after going home

Mario Vassall took to Instagram to share several stills from his time on The Bachelorette.

The photos captured memorable moments from Mario’s experience on the show, including laughing during alone time with Gabby, flaunting his rock-hard abs during the group date pageant, posing in a plaid top and short shorts with his costars, and boxing in the ring during another group date.

The final slide in Mario’s post featured a video where he was surrounded by many supportive loved ones who held roses and screamed his name while he danced.

Marion captioned the post, “Bachelorette Season 19 – What an experience! Upon being accepted for this upcoming season, I went back and forth on putting myself out there. What would people think of me? Does this show align with my values? I asked myself a lot of questions but, ultimately, made a decision to step out of my comfort zone and I’m happy I did.”

Addressing Gabby, Mario wrote, “I want to thank @gabby.windey for giving me a shot at love and being willing to grow with me through this experience. Although we ended up parting ways, I wish you the best in your journey to find love.”

Mario concluded his post, “As for the rest of the guys, and all the producers who played a role in my journey, thank you for welcoming me in with open arms. This is an experience I’ll never forget. 🌹#thebachelorette.”

Mario’s friends and followers react to his farewell post

Mario’s post received praise from friends and followers, including Mario’s The Bachelorette Season 19 costar Michael Vaughan.

Gabby also eliminated Michael in the recent rose ceremony.

Michael wrote, “was a great ride! You did your thing.”

Mario replied, “had to ride out with my guy BIG MIKE.”

Other comments included, “go off king,” “Team Mario always,” and “You did good!!!!”



The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.