Maria Georgas slams Pete Davidson relationship rumors, denies rehab return

It looks like Pete Davidson can’t add another name to his high-profile dating roster after all.

And he may not be in rehab, either.

Not long after reports that Pete was dating The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas, she broke her silence and denied it all.

Just hours ago, The U.S. Sun published a story claiming that Pete had checked into a Florida rehab in recent days after spending most of the month laying low.

Their source claimed he was “in a bad place” before the check-in.

They also said that Pete had been carrying on a secret romance with Maria for a few months but had broken up with her before getting help.

Maria Georgas clears up Pete Davidson dating claims

Maria Georgas says none of that is true.

Just moments after Monsters and Critics shared the alarming story, The Bachelor star took to her Instagram Stories to refute the entire story.

She claims that she is just friends with Pete’s sister but did not date him. Maria also denied that Pete is in rehab.

Maria made her statement via two Instagram Stories that were just shared on her account. The first says, “Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed.”

Maria Georgas “never dated” Pete Davidson. Pic credit: @maria.georgas/Instagram

The second slide said, “Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months. Can’t believe this s**t it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home.”

Maria is clearing up all the rumors. Pic credit: @maria.georgas/Instagram

Pete Davidson has dated a string of A-list stars

Pete Davidson is nearly as famous for dating a bevy of beautiful women as he is for his long-running stint on Saturday Night Live.

From October 2021 to August 2022, Pete took over the headlines for his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The pair were seen nearly everywhere together, and Pete surprised fans with several Kim-inspired tattoos.

They even attended the 2022 Met Gala together, and he supported The Kardashians star as she posed in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous dresses.

Before Kim, Pete dated Ariana Grande, and the pair were even engaged, but she called it all off following the death of her ex, Mac Miller.

Pete has also been romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski, Madelyn Cline, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Chase Sui Wonders.

That’s quite a list, but The Bachelor’s Maria Georgas can’t be added to it.

