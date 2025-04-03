Maria Georgas rejects Bachelor in Paradise but open to reality TV return

If you’re hoping to see The Bachelor breakout Maria Georgas hit the beach this year, don’t hold your breath.

After making huge waves on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, it seems she’s done competing for the attention of men.

That’s unfortunate since Maria’s ability to stir up drama and bring in big ratings during Joey’s season was unmatched.

The Bachelor viewers were so invested in Maria’s drama from the prior season that no one from Grant Ellis’ cast of women could compare—not Carolina Sofia and certainly not Zoe McGrady.

Maria would be a welcome addition to Bachelor in Paradise, and many fans want to know if she’ll be there. Unfortunately, she’s not interested in doing the show, and she’ll likely never appear in another Bachelor Nation spinoff.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see Maria on our screens again, though, because she’s got her sights set on some other reality TV possibilities.

Maria Georgas is done ‘fighting for a man’

Maria Georgas would certainly draw in viewers if she were to join the return of Bachelor in Paradise. So it’s not surprising that Gia Giudice asked about a possible appearance when they chatted on the RHONJ daughter’s podcast, Casual Chaos.

When asked about whether she’s headed to Mexico, Maria made it clear that she’s done “fighting for a man.”

It’s no secret that even if a woman is successfully paired up with a man in paradise, production will find a way to amp up the drama and make it a competition. If they didn’t, the show wouldn’t be that fun to watch.

But Maria says that her time on The Bachelor, where she faced off with multiple women, most notably Sydney Gordon, was “draining,” which is why she didn’t want to go straight from filming The Bachelor to leading her own season of The Bachelorette.

Maria Georgas shuts down any talk of The Bachelorette

Even though she brought it up, Maria is also not trying to answer any more questions about The Bachelorette, telling Gia she doesn’t want to be a part of that “narrative” after the drama involving herself and Jenn Tran before Jenn filmed her season last year.

Rumor has it that Maria and a few others were asked to take the lead spot this year before The Bachelorette went on hiatus, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if that really happened after no one from Grant’s season stood out as a likely choice (despite what Joe Amabile had to say about it).

“I don’t even know how to answer it,” Maria responded when asked about being a lead.

She continued, “Bachelorette being on pause is probably a good thing for them. There’s a lot of girls that came out and said they were asked, so maybe they’ll pick one of them. I’m really trying to answer this. I’m so scared of that interview coming out and what happened the last time that I just don’t want to be part of this narrative anymore.”

While Maria Georgas made it clear that she’s not interested in competing for a man on reality TV anymore, she’s not ruling out a return to a different kind of show.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.