Mari Pepin stuns in pageant sash and crown 

Mari Pepin found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

Mari Pepin highlighted her stunning beauty in a pageant gown and crown.

The Bachelor Nation star shared photos of her elegant attire for the Miss Intercontinental pageant.

She represented Puerto Rico and made it far in the competition.

Mari was named the first runner-up, with Miss Vietnam being named the winner.

Mari raved about the experience in her caption while looking regal in a series of sun-kissed photos.

Reflecting on her pageant experience, Mari thanked her support system, including sending a sweet message of gratitude for her fiance Kenny Braasch.

Mari Pepin sparkles in a gorgeous pageant gown

Mari Pepin shared her pageant photos on Instagram as she posed from various angles.

In the opening shot, Mari stood in the corner of a room with white walls and floors.

Mari stood in the sunlit portion of the room wearing a stunning champagne gown with a train and sparkling embellishments.

Mari wore a sash over the dress that read, “Miss Intercontinental North America.”

She completed the glitzy look with sparkling dangling earrings, a regal crown, and her dark tressed slicked into a top bun.

Mari’s bronzed skin glowed under the sunlight, and her makeup featured a full brow, lush lashes, and a pink lip.

The Bachelor Nation beauty raved about her experience in the post’s caption and expressed feeling proud.

Mari wrote, “Beyond proud of my representation, Miss Intercontinental North America title, and First Runner Up placement at @missintercontinentaloffical 💗 My goal was to make Puerto Rico shine internationally and I think I’ve done just that!”

The post concluded with Mari thanking everyone who supported her, including her fiance Kenny.

Speaking on Kenny, Mari wrote, “And the best fiancé a girl could dream of @kennybraasch10 for being the biggest supporter, encourager, dog dad, therapist and pageant bf of all time♥️ love you so much, now let’s plan a wedding! 😍.”

Who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

Bachelor in Paradise has been one of the franchise’s more successful methods of producing love stories.

Three couples got engaged on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, and two have remained engaged since filming.

Kenny proposed to Mari at the end of the season after the pair overcame some hiccups and love triangles throughout the season. The two celebrated their one-year anniversary this past June.

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn thrilled fans with their historic engagement at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Maurissa and Riley became the first Black couple to get engaged within the franchise. However, they, unfortunately, called it quits after the show.

Finally, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt also got engaged in the BIP Season 7 finale and are still going strong.

