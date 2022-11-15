Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch weigh in on why Bachelor Nation couples don’t make it

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch emphasize the importance of commitment and spending time together. Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch remain a Bachelor Nation success story, and they recently offered advice to the current batch of Bachelor in Paradise couples.

Kenny and Mari found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, so they’re well-versed in both the process and what it takes to make paradise relationships work in the real world.

The couple warned that any couples that come out of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 are in for many positive and negative responses after the show but that staying committed to the relationship is key.

Kenny also detailed a factor that contributes to why many Bachelor Nation couples don’t last outside of the show.

From their season, Kenny and Mari were one of three couples to get engaged in the BIP finale and are one of two still together, with costars Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt recently tying the knot.

It remains to be seen which Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 pairs will join the list of successfully engaged couples, but if they take Kenny and Mari’s advice, they’ll likely significantly increase their chances of going the distance.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch talk commitment and putting in the work

Kenny and Mari spoke with BachelorNation.com about wedding plans and Bachelor Nation couples.

During the interview, the pair were asked if they had advice for potential BIP Season 8 couples.

Mari replied by advising the BIP couples to stay level-headed after the show since “there’s going to be a lot of stuff that comes your way, both negative and positive, after the experience.” She suggested that if the couples stay committed and work through the ups and downs together, they’ll make it far.

Kenny agreed with Mari and noted the importance of figuring out logistics, especially with moving.

He suggested going long-distance leads to the downfall of several couples.

Kenny shared, “The couples that sometimes don’t end up making it are trying to do long distance, which is really hard in the beginning. Now we have had distances here and there with her pageants and stuff, but those are all for short periods of time. You have to put a lot of work in during that beginning time because you don’t know everything about the person in the real world yet. Spend that time together!”

Kenny and Mari combatted long-distance by moving in together, and they expressed that living together has gone well, largely due to their communication.

Kenny and Mari attend Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is winding down, and a reunion is just around the corner.

The reunion was filmed earlier, and Kenny and Mari were some of the alum in attendance.

BIP Season 7 didn’t have a reunion episode at the end, but BIP Season 8 will conclude with one as all the “Paradise High” members return to reflect on their experience and give updates on their journey.

Kenny noted that since he and Mari didn’t get to have a reunion, they showed up to the BIP Season 8 one.

The couple showed their synchronicity in vibrant matching colors as they walked the carpet at the event and posed with several familiar faces within the franchise.

Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

Kenny shared a photo of the two from their time at the reunion as he promoted their recent Bachelor Nation interview.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.