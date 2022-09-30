Margaret Josephs shows off her designer bags in bell bottom jeans and pink sunglasses

Margaret Josephs shows off her fall fashion. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Margaret Josephs loves fashion just as much as her The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates, but she’s also a self-proclaimed purse addict. She showed off her love of bags in a recent social media post with two expensive designer pieces.

Margaret, who was stylishly dressed in bell bottom jeans and pink sunglasses, completed her look with a large Fendi tote.

She then did a quick wardrobe change into a more business-casual outfit and paired that with a dark blue crocodile Balenciaga bag as she demonstrated how to change up your look with trendy pieces.

Margaret is having a lot of fun with fashion right now, but it won’t be long before she’s engulfed in drama once again.

She’s getting ready for another intense season of RHONJ when Season 13 rolls around. However, there’s no word on when that will be.

Last season the drama centered around Margaret and her feud with Teresa Giudice but the two have reportedly made up. We’ll see how the two women addressed their issues when the show returns but for now, Margaret is focusing on more important baggage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed some of her fall outfits on Instagram and she was quite fashionable in her exaggerated bell bottom jeans paired with a white tank and a colorful sweater.

Margaret looked glam with her hair neatly slicked back in a bun and she added pink sunglasses to the ensemble.

However, the outfit needed one more thing, and the 55-year-old added the perfect accessory–a large Fendi tote.

Margaret’s high-end, Italian-made bag, known as the Fendi Sunshine Shopper is made from dove gray leather and retails for almost $3,000.

“Bags are like chips, you can’t just have one 👧🏼😉👜👛👝✨ @purseonallyours••••• #purseaddict #fallfashiontrends #falloutfits #stylereels #autumnvibes🍁,” Margaret captioned the Instagram post.

Margaret Josephs stylish in a white blazer and bell bottom jeans

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star modeled another outfit in her post this time styling the same bell bottom jeans with a white blazer.

She also swapped out the large tote for a tiny Balenciaga bag in navy blue. The hourglass top handle mini bag is made from crocodile embossed calfskin and is just as expensive as Margaret’s Fendi tote, despite its small size.

Meanwhile, the Bravo personality also removed the pink sunglasses for her second outfit– seamlessly transitioning the ensemble from laidback to business casual with just a few small changes.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.