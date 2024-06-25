Margaret Josephs gets love from RHONJ castmates as she mourns another death

There’s a lot of drama happening on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but right now, Margaret Josephs’ mind is elsewhere.

The blonde beauty just suffered a devastating loss, sharing that her furbaby Bella has passed away.

Bella quickly became a staple on the show, as the adorable teacup Yorkie always appeared in scenes that were filmed at Margaret’s home.

Sadly, Season 14 will be the last time we see little Bella on our screens, as she’s now crossed the rainbow bridge.

Bella’s passing comes at a time when Margaret is still mourning the death of her ex-husband and best friend, Jan Josephs.

Jan died unexpectedly in 2022 and in a past episode, we saw Margaret still trying to grapple with his death — admitting that it took a toll on her mental health and her marriage to husband Joe Benigno.

Just when Margaret was starting to move on from the loss of Jan, she’s been hit with another tragedy.

Margaret Josephs reveals the passing of her ‘angel baby Bella’

The RHONJ star shared the sad news with her Instagram followers, posting several photos of Bella as a tribute.

“Our living angel baby Bella has gone over the rainbow bridge. Our world and hearts are broken,” wrote Margaret in her caption. “She was the perfect, happiest little bff in the world.”

Margaret told her followers that everyone loved the always-cuddly and playful Bella and that she was always there to brighten up her “darkest days.”

“A piece of me died along with her. She was a rescue but in reality, she saved us 💔🥹🐾🌈,” added Margaret.

RHONJ cast sends love to Margaret amid devastating loss

After sharing the sad news on social media, people took to the comments to offer their condolences to Margaret.

We also spotted her close friends and RHONJ castmates sending love to the 57-year-old after losing Bella.

“Oh I’m so sorry. She was the cutest dog I’ve ever seen and lucky to have you guys LOVE her,” exclaimed Danielle Cabral.

“I’m so sorry. We loved her and we love you!” said Jenn Fessler.

Melissa Gorga wrote, “I’m so sorry Marge! I know how much you loved that baby💔.”

Rachel Fuda added, “Love you so much Marge thinking of you all 🤍🤍🤍.”

Other Bravo Housewives offered Margaret their support as well.

“Oh no this is terrible I’m so sorry 😢,” said RHONY alum Dorinda Medley.

“sorry for ur loss❤️❤️,” added former Atlanta Housewife Sheree Whitfield.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.