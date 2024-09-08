Margaret Josephs claps back at claims she compared ‘evil’ Luis Ruelas to Joe Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs isn’t here for being misquoted.

This week, Margaret stopped by the Taste of Taylor podcast to speak with host Taylor Strecker.

After their chat, an outlet claimed that Margaret compared Joe Giudice to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who we all know Marge thinks is the devil.

Well, it didn’t take long for Margaret to get wind of what was being said and set the record straight.

When the story was posted on Instagram, Margaret popped into the comments section to debunk claims she compared Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband to her current husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I would never compare the two as if they are similar , I complimented Joe Giudice,” Margaret wrote.

Pic credit: @realityblurb/Instagram

What did RHONJ star Margaret Josephs say about Joe Giudice?

On the podcast, Margaret discussed her disdain for Teresa and Louie and blamed the latter for ruining the RHONJ OG star. It was then that she mentioned Joe.

“I wasn’t around for the Joe Giudice days. But he has kind eyes. Maybe he’s not always the sharpest. He made mistakes and all of these things, but with that being said, he’s not evil to the bone. There’s a big difference,” Margaret stated.

The Bravo personality praised Joe for treating his daughters not creepily like Louis and for paying for his mistakes.

“He made big mistakes. He’s paid for his mistakes. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him say the horrible things that Luis has said,” she expressed.

It’s no secret that Margaret isn’t a Louie fan, especially after he said about her son in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale.

Margaret Josephs believes Luis Ruelas ‘programmed’ Teresa Giudice to hate her

“Teresa has been programmed to hate me, and it was me, and she believed it all along. It was me, so she was like, ‘Margaret, Margaret, Margaret.’ She was programmed against me [by Louie] the whole time,” Margaret dished.

Margaret believes Louie made Teresa hate her and blames him for all the fractured relationships in Tre’s life.

“When you’re going against every single person in your life, relationships have been fractured, all anybody said to her was just ‘Keep your eyes open.’ She’s not close with Dina anymore,” she spilled.

We all know there’s no going back for Margaret and Teresa and they are only part of the reason why RHONJ is on pause. Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is getting a reboot, but as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy Cohen plans to keep fans waiting for news on the hot topic.

In the meantime, it doesn’t seem like Margaret Josephs or the rest of the cast are going to stop talking about each other, so at least give us a little bit of a RHONJ fix.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.