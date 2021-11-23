Mama June claps back at fans who thinks she shouldn’t date anymore

Mama June Shannon and Honey Boo Boo. Pic credit: weTV

Mama June Shannon and her daughter Alana, also known as Honey Boo Boo, just appeared on the Fox reality competition show The Masked Singer.

While they have continued to appear on their own reality shows, this threw them back into a bigger spotlight thanks to the mass appeal of the singing reality series.

June and Alana are planning a return to their series, Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2022, and part of that season will feature their appearance on The Masked Singer.

However, it will also play out June Shannon’s newly single life since she finally dumped Geno Doak.

Fans tell Mama June to stop looking for a man

Mama June Shannon is on TikTok and she released a video last week that showed what she was looking for in a man.

With the word “facts” on the screen, the trending audio from MemeKing4Real played with June making various faces and reactions to the track.

“She’s really not that hard to please. All she asks is three things: don’t lie to her, don’t waste her time and don’t have her looking stupid,” the track said.

However, fans decided that – even though it is a trending track that over a thousand TikTok users have used in their videos, they should tell Mama June how to live her life.

After the video, she received a lot of love from fans in the comments and it prompted her to do a couple more trending songs videos for her TikTok faithful.

However, some fans seem to think that Mama June has no right to date after leaving Geno.

“Instead of looking for a man love yourself and your child who u left with her sister while you go out and let a man use u and made you broke,” a person wrote to Mama June.

Mama June strikes back at the critical fan

“Look, honey! This Karen or any other Karen. Just because I make a video doesn’t mean I’m looking for a man and I’m desperate cause I’m not,” Mama June said in response.

“I’m happy with myself, I love myself, and I am having the time of my f**king life with myself,” she added.

@officialmamajune Reply to @cherylspates just a lil FYI to all the Karen’s out there that think they know what’s going on in my life￼ ♬ original sound – Mama June

With that said, Mama June Shannon put anyone critical of how she lives her life in check. Now, if she could just find someone who fits those three items from the earlier video.

Mama June From Not to Hot will return to the air in 2022.