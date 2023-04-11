Mahogany Roca says she nearly died after suffering an overdose

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Mahogany Roca shared a near-death experience that resulted from a drug overdose last month.

The former TLC star detailed the traumatic event on Easter day in a social media post.

Along with a carousel of selfies, Mahogany explained her ordeal in a lengthy Instagram post caption.

“My story time. I became someone different since the show ended. Open my demons and get on my way in his dreams. I found mine, almost 1 month ago I suffered an overdose that almost killed me,” Mahogany began.

The Peruvian native continued to explain that she took some pills in an effort to get some rest, thinking she would simply “sleep happily.”

“I don’t remember much of the story but when I was unconscious I wanted to be able to live and I couldn’t!” Mahogany added, before telling her 39,200 IG followers that her fiance/suspected husband Ben Rathbun saved her life during a phone call.

Mahogany Roca says Ben Rathbun saved her from a nearly lethal drug overdose

“Listen to Ben’s voice, who was on the phone screaming! Mahogany! Wake up! Are you breathing? And I woke up!” Mahogany wrote.

The former reality TV star ended her caption, “Long journey that was coming to me! I’m a healthy person, but I didn’t think the pills would give me a bad move. Anyway, someone in the sense that when almost lost his life, now is grateful to that?🫶🏻Why not thank that this Easter.”

Some of Mahogany’s fellow 90 Day Fiance franchise stars, as well as some of her IG followers, wished her well in the comments section.

90 Day Fiance cast members and fans send well wishes to Mahogany

Cortney Reardanz sent Mahogany some love, while Jasmine Pineda sent her love and positive vibes, noting she was “glad to know” she’s doing okay now.

Mahogany received well wishes from her followers. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

“Thank God you are okay xx,” wrote one of Mahogany’s fans.

In her Instagram Story, Mahogany also shared a message along with a screenshot of an article from In Touch covering the story.

Mahogany wrote in her caption that she didn’t want to feel embarrassed and admitted that it wasn’t easy to share her story.

“It happens to anyone,” Mahogany added. “Let’s be strong and beat our addiction and our demons.”

Mahogany shared a screenshot of an article on her overdose story with a message. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

Mahogany and Ben’s relationship status remains unclear

Before posting about her harrowing ordeal, Mahogany hadn’t shared anything on Instagram since January 2023. The last post she shared stirred rumors that she and Ben had tied the knot.

The fourth slide in the carousel of photos depicted Ben’s left hand resting next to hers in bed. Ben was sporting a gold wedding band on his ring finger, spurring her followers to inquire whether they had gotten hitched or not.

Mahogany has yet to confirm whether she and Ben are married, but judging by her most recent post, it’s clear that he’s still very much a part of her life.

