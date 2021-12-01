MAFS: Zack talks tumultuous relationship with Michaela and what caused him to shut down

Zack Freeman talks first fight with Michaela Clark. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Zack Freeman promised his followers he would open up about his time on the show and he’s doing just that.

People are keen to find out more about his tumultuous relationship with Michaela Clark and what went down behind the scenes. Zack recently admitted to having a rough time over the past few months.

In order to heal, the MAFS star plans to speak his truth and promised to provide receipts. Who knows what will be revealed when Zack starts to open up about what we didn’t see on the show, but it seems he’s ready to spill the tea and we’re certainly ready to hear it!

Zack Freeman talks first fight with Michaela Clark

The Married at First Sight star has been getting a lot of questions about his tumultuous relationship with Michaela. Things were going okay with the couple but took a surprising turn after Michaela woke up one morning and realized that Zack was not in their apartment.

As it turns out Zack had taken his dog to daycare but Michaela claimed he never told her he was leaving nor did he answer her calls or texts. She exploded and eventually packed her bags and left the apartment. The miscommunication led to a huge back and forth between the pair and during a recent Instagram Q and A, Zack was questioned about that.

“What really happened the first fight? Why did you not sleep in the same room/apartment?” questioned an Instagram user.

“Our dogs were not getting along and it was too hectic so I told her I’m taking Bella to the daycare the next morning…” responded Zack. “I simply fell asleep waiting for my dog to fall asleep in the extra bedroom.”

Pic credit: @zacharydfreeman/Instagram

Zack Freeman explains why he completley shut down

The Married at First Sight star continued to open up about the first argument he had with Michaela.

One Instagram user asked Zack if he checked out when Michaela packed her bags and left. However, Zack said he never cared about that and explained, “We were in a stressful situation, I understand wanting to be in a familiar place.”

However, what did it for Zack was the conversation he had with Michaela after the incident where he tried to explain his side of the story and she didn’t believe him.

“It the calling me a GD lie, a GD MF lie,” said Zack. “And her insisting to everyone else I never responded to her, that caused me to completely shut down.”

Pic credit: @zacharydfreeman/Instagram

Zack also shared a screenshot of the text exchange between him and Michaela from that day which proved he did respond to her text after he left the apartment that morning.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.