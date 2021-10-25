MAFS Where are they now: Season 7’s Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally

MAFS Mia and Tristan didn’t quite make it. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 7’s Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally had one of the rockiest starts any MAFS couple has ever seen, and that rocky atmosphere continued throughout their short marriage.

Although the two did stay together through Decision Day, by the time the MAFS reunion rolled around, the couple had already parted ways.

Tristan Thompson welcomes his first child

While Tristan and Mia did not work out, Tristan was still able to move on and find love. Tristan and his wife Rachel got married in July of 2020, despite the pandemic conditions, the two were able to have a ceremony and it turned out beautifully according to the pictures.

Tristan and Rachel welcomed their first child, a son they named Phoenix Zane, in May of this year.

The couple is head over heels for their newest addition and posts multiple pictures and updates of how their now six-month-old son is doing.

Tristan gushed over his new wife Rachel in an Instagram post that applauds her transition from girlfriend, to wife to motherhood and says that she has given him the two “most important things in the world: love and a child.”

Tristan seems like he has finally found his happily ever after, after all the chaos of his Married at First Sight experience.

Mia Bally gets her happy ending too

According to her social media, Mia finally found her happy ending too. Mia and her new hubby tied the knot earlier this year in the Bahamas after “long-distance dating” and the two couldn’t be more excited to finally be together.

Shortly before their wedding, Mia announced that baby number 2 was on its way and that the entire family was thrilled (apparently minus the dog.)

So with one daughter, one baby on the way, one dog and one new husband, Mia’s world has really expanded since her days on MAFS.

Mia and Tristan have come a long way

Mia and Tristan have both come a long way since their MAFS days. If you recall the two’s marriage started off with a bit of a hiccup.

It was certainly the first time in MAFS history that a bride was detained at the airport while the couple was on the way to their honeymoon. Mia was arrested before she and her new hubby Tristan could even board the plane for their Mexico honeymoon. Mia was arrested on charges of stalking and credit card fraud.

Once released, Mia initially lied to Tristan and producers, saying it was a simple case of mistaken identity, but soon admitted the truth, that she did know the accuser, and he was indeed her ex. While the couple continued to try to work through their issues and did stay together on Decision Day, their divorce was forthcoming and by the reunion special, it was confirmed.

While the two may not have had a fairy tale marriage, it does seem like they got their very own happily ever after’s, even if it wasn’t with each other.

