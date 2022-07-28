MAFS viewers react to Alexis’ dramatic ensemble on Afterparty

Alexis went all out in her Married at First Sight: Afterparty outfit. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight: Afterparty featured three members from the MAFS San Diego cast.

Keshia Knight Pulliam spoke with Nate, newly married Morgan, and Alexis.

While Afterparty is all about spilling tea and dishing on the drama from the show, Alexis brought the drama elsewhere.

Alexis stood out in a pink ensemble, complete with a feathery bust and head wrap.

The eye-catching look caught Keshia and fans’ attention as Alexis explained why she chose the dramatic outfit.

MAFS viewers weighed in on Alexis’s unique sense of style and her personality.

Alexis is dramatic in pink for a ‘wife’ ensemble

Alexis appeared on Afterparty with a pink mini dress with a pink textured neckline.

She completed the look with a soft pink wrap draped around her head and neck.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Keisha began the episode by stating, “Alexis, it is great to see you again. You are channeling…what is this look?”

Alexis explained, “This is how I pictured myself to look as a wife. Like I’m super dramatic at PTA meetings. Like, ‘Where’s my child?’ So now that I’m a wife…”

Keisha added that Alexis’ explanation would indicate she’s dressed to be a wife and a mother. Alexis replied, “Yeah. All of it. I’m taking all the titles on.”

Alexis’ personality receives love from viewers

Alexis’ extravagant personality was reflected in her outfit, and fans approved.

MAFS’ main Instagram page shared a video of Alexis in her ensemble and captioned the post, “Alexis is a whole MOOOD on this all-new episode of #MAFSAfterparty on your screens NOW!” and fans took to the comments to react.

MAFS star and expectant mom Jaclyn Schwartzberg commented, “Lol I love her.”

A fan wrote, “She’s quickly becoming my favorite.”

Another commenter noted, “She’s here for the show. She knows exactly what she is doing,” with a winking emoji.

One fan agreed with Alexis’ thoughts on how she pictures a wife dressing, writing, “This really is what I pictured as well. Love her.”

A critic had a different take, writing, “She’s not a wife, she’s just doing this to be on TV.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

While some comments were negative, such as another critic who wrote, “Where did she get the idea for that outfit?? It’s a huge NO for me,” others praised Alexis with comments such as, “She has a great personality!,” “She’s so funny lol. I love her,” “Just love her she’s a whole mood,” and, “She is hilarious!!! I bet she’s fun to be around.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

MAFS viewers will likely see more of Alexis’ personality as she navigates a relationship with Justin on Married at First Sight Season 15.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.