MAFS update: What happened to Noi and Steve ?

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy were a cute couple and we can understand why the experts matched them in Season 14.

At first, it seemed they were in for a smooth ride but as the couple got to know each other, things got rocky.

These two kept us on our toes during the eight-week experiment and on Decision Day it was hard to guess whether they would get divorced or stay married.

The duo chose the latter and attempted to make their marriage work away from the reality TV cameras.

That was short-lived, and after less than a year of marriage, the couple announced they were getting divorced.

Their breakup was messy as they slung nasty accusations at each other on social media.

Eventually, Steve and Noi finalized their divorce and parted ways for good, but where are they today?

Steve Moy is dating MAFS Season 10 alum Mindy Shiben

It’s doubtful that Steve Moy has any communication with his ex-wife, but he has found love with another MAFS alum, Mindy Shiben.

The couple announced their relationship in 2023 and in 2024 shared an update about moving in together.

“Life Update: after a lovely year + doing the long-distance thing, then living mostly in Cali for a while, Mindy and I decided to take that long drive across the country and move our lives to #NewEngland 🍁,” wrote the couple on Instagram.

In 2024, Steve published a book, Life by Design, which includes personal stories, insights, and advice to help readers with self-acceptance and personal growth.

He also has a podcast, The Steve Moy Show, with guests including MAFS alums and occasional pop-ups from his girlfriend Mindy.

Noi Phommasak has been raving about her new man

Noi Phommasak suffered a major loss when her fur baby Sushi, who we saw on the show, passed away.

However, thanks to her new man, the 36-year-old has someone else to lean on.

She initially teased him in her Instagram Stories but he has since made it to her main page. Their first public post was in 2024, when they attended a wedding together.

Noi and her beau are still together and in December 2024 she posted a video from their date night in Boston, where she still resides.

Since her MAFS debut, Noi has also become a social media influencer with makeup tutorials, beauty collabs, and fashion finds on Instagram.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.