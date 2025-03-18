MAFS teaser: Pastor Cal slams rumor about Madison Myers: ‘Complete BS’

Things are heating up in Part 2 of the Married at First Sight reunion and when the episode airs, the experts will be in the hot seat.

A sneak peek shows Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Pia chatting with jilted groom Allen Slovick and jilted bride Michelle Tomblin.

However, during the sit-down, Michelle has questions.

The MAFS star wanted to know if the experts had any inkling that something was going on between David Trimble and Madison Myers before they publicly declared feelings for each other.

Michelle also had one more thing to clear up with the experts, noting that she heard a rumor about something that happened during the matchmaking portion of the show.

However, Pastor Cal likes to call out BS and did just that when confronted about the claims.

Michelle Tomblin and Allen Slovick confront the MAFS experts

A snippet of the MAFS teaser shared by Us Weekly has a scene where Michelle and Allen sit down with the three experts to get a few things off their chests.

Michelle has a question for the trio.

“I’d be curious if you had any inclinations that there was something going on between them before it was brought to your attention,” says the 40-year-old.

“We had no clue,” responds Dr. Pia.

“Not at all,” adds Pastor Cal.

MAFS experts deny rumor about matching David and Madison

In the reunion teaser, Madison has more questions for the experts regarding a rumor she heard.

“There’s also been rumors spreading that you originally paired them together and it was last minute; you switched Madison and I,” exclaims Michelle.

“Complete BS,” responds Pastor Call

Allen chimes in, noting that he also heard those claims.

“That Madison and David were originally paired together,” Michelle continues.

However, Pastor Cal reaffirms that was not the case, telling Michelle and Allen, “No, definitive no! I don’t know how clear I need to be.”

“We can only go off of what we’re told,” Dr. Pia then explains. “So when these individuals fill out these forms of what it is that they want, what we worked off of is what we were directly told.”

Dr. Pia reveals they had another groom in mind for Madison, but “race was a factor.”

“What can we do? We’re not psychics,” she adds.

After the cheating scandal, MAFS fans questioned why David and Madison weren’t matched in the first place. However, a flashback to the matchmaking special shed more light on that.

While being interviewed by Pastor Cal and Dr. Pia about what she was looking for in a husband, Madison said she would prefer to marry a Caucasian man.

That is why they did not think to match her with David.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.