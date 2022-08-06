MAFS: Steve Moy is back to enjoying his vacation after recent car accident

Steve Moy is back on the road after being involved in a car accident. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Steve Moy is beginning to enjoy his vacation again after a car accident left him shaken and with a bloody nose.

The Married at First Sight star shared that he wanted to shift his energy and focus on things he loved again after announcing that his marriage to Noi Phommasak was ending. For him, that meant an epic vacation hitting as many cities as possible.

The divorce announcement came shortly after the two revealed they were attempting to work out the kinks in their relationship. They both stated they were hopeful about their future together.

Unfortunately, it seemed the couple could not get on the same page, and felt it was time to go their separate ways.

After a few weeks of shocking revelations, back-and-forth arguments, and secrets revealed online, Steve decided he wanted to distance himself from the drama.

He planned a cross-country trip where he was excited to visit multiple states and create memories with loved ones. However, early into his trip, he was involved in an accident that put a hold on his fun.

Steve Moy says he’s ‘making the most’ of his trip despite his accident

Just as his vacation began, Steve revealed he was involved in a car accident. He says another driver was distracted and ran into his vehicle.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, but Steve ended up with some nasty cuts on his nose. He says the accident left him feeling a bit down as he had to change his plans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Days after the accident, Steve returned to social media to share that he was in better spirits and was ready to get back to the fun.

He shared a series of photos showing that he made it to his first destination in San Diego. In his caption, he wrote, “I decided to not let a car crash and a busted up nose stop me from what I came to do, even if I look like a weirdo!”

He went on to say, I’ll need to make a few adjustments, like holding off on surfing and not hiking through a river, but I’m still here and still making the most of every moment.”

In the photos, Steve has bandages on his nose where the cuts are still healing. He seemed to enjoy his time in California with his friends where he visited the beach, enjoyed a funnel cake, and appreciated the clear skies and palm trees.

How is Steve Moy handling his divorce?

Since the news of his divorce broke on social media, Steve has attempted to keep himself busy and distracted.

He recently reconnected with the men from Season 14 of MAFS as they celebrated their friendships in a mini-reunion. Steve has credited his castmates for being supportive of him during this time and helping him adjust to this major change.

Steve also hopes traveling will keep his mind occupied as he and Noi finalize their divorce. He has plans to visit multiple cities and embrace the freedom of being on the road and creating his itinerary as he goes.

According to his Instagram, after leaving San Diego, he intends to visit Zion which is in Utah.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.