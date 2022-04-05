MAFS stars wish Shawniece Jackson a happy 34th birthday

MAFS star Shawniece Jackson celebrates turning 34. Pic credit: Lifetime

Shawniece Jackson is one of the Married at First Sight franchise favorites, and fans often enjoy keeping up with her and her family.

Shawniece recently celebrated her birthday, and she received an outpouring of love from fans, friends, and MAFS stars.

Sharing photos to reflect on her 34th birthday, it appears her day was made special by all those who cherish her, including her daughter, Laura, and MAFS husband, Jephte Pierre.

Shawniece Jackson celebrates turning 34

Shawniece took to Instagram to share several snapshots from her fun-filled birthday.

In the photos, Shawniece wore a light pink ruched mini dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves that show off her cleavage.

Shawniece accessorized the look with a glittery purse, silver shoes, and black sunglasses. Her long braids completed the look and the birthday girl also often had money visible stashed near her chest.

Shawniece captioned the post, “4.3.88. 34 So this bday I had no plans but it end up being one of the best. My mom planned this dinner. Zea booked me an appointment where all I had to do was just show up for these braids, and jephte took use to get a pedicures. Im so thankful for my family and fridays that joined me last night. Thankful and blessed to see 34 and many more years to come.”

Giving her followers even more insight into her birthday festivities, Shawniece shared a video of her birthday events, captioned the post, “YOLO,” and wrote “Chapter 34 begins” over the video.

MAFS stars send Shawniece Jackson love on her birthday

Several MAFS stars commented on Shawniece’s birthday post.

Married at First Sight fan favorite and expecting mom Amani Aliya commented, “Happy birthday!!! I pray this new year is filled with an abundance of love, wealth and health!”

Married at First Sight Season 1 star Jamie Otis wrote, “Yasss mama happy bday!!!!!”

Briana Myles from Married at First Sight Season 12 commented, “Happy birthday love!!!! Live it up!”

Shawniece’s MAFS husband, Jephte Pierre, dedicated a post to his wife on her special day.

Jephte included photos of him and Shawniece enjoying their day with their adorable daughter Laura in the post.

Jephte captioned the post, “Got to celebrate @yessstyles_ Birthday this weekend! Happy Birthday! I know 34 got big plans for you can’t wait to see them unfold.”

Happy 34th Birthday, Shawniece!

