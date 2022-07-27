MAFS stars congratulate Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode on one-year anniversary

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson’s marriage reaches the one-year mark. Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson reached a significant milestone.

The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Despite four of the MAFS Season 14 couples saying yes on Decision Day, Katina and Olajuwon are the only couple to remain together from the Boston season.

Katina and Olajuwon’s lasting marriage defied viewers’ expectations, and their love appears to be strong as ever.

To celebrate one year of marriage, Katina and Olajuwon wrote heartfelt messages on social media.

Katina and Olajuwon’s fellow MAFS stars also congratulated the couple.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson receive anniversary congratulations from MAFS stars

Katina Goode took to her Instagram Stories to share all the love she and Olajuwon received from family, friends, and MAFS stars on their one-year anniversary.

Jasmina Outar, Katina’s good friend and MAFS Season 14 costar, wrote, “Happy anniversary [Katina] & [Olajuwon]. I’m so proud of your growth and how far you’ve come as individuals and a couple. I wish you both endless love and happiness. Have fun in NY…but also bring me back a chop cheese.”

Iris from Married at First Sight Season 9 posted about Katina and Olajuwon and wrote, “My babies!!!!! Happy one year y’all. So proud of each of ya.”

Olajuwon and Katina’s costar Chris Collette shared a picture of the couple and deemed them one of the hottest MAFS couples in the franchise.

Chris wrote, “Happy anniversary to these two beautiful souls! (Nevermind that they might be the hottest MAFS couple ever).”

Referencing the photo in his post, Chris wrote, “This totally not allowed picture-of-a-picture after they got married was the first time I ever saw Katina. I’m not telling how I got this picture before I was supposed to. Waterboard me if you need to cause I’m takin’ it to the grave!”

Olajuwon reacted to the post, writing, “Haha love you bro.”

Chris also shared a photo from backstage at the MAFS Season 13 reunion as Katina put up a peace sign and Olajuwon hugged Chris from behind.

Chris wrote, “And my fave pic with these two, where Olajuwon demanded he be the big spoon.”

Olajuwon and Katina celebrate ‘imperfect love’

Katina shared a photo of her and Olajuwon from her wedding day to commemorate her anniversary.



Katina wrote, “Happy 1 year anniversary. I can’t believe it’s already been a year but it also feels like we’ve known each other forever. Thank you for the commitment you’ve shown me the last year. Looking forward to continuing to grow with you. I love you.”

Olajuwon shared a stunning photo of him and Katina wrapped around each other as Katina’s white train offered gorgeous movement for his anniversary post.

Olajuwon captioned the post, “Imperfect love to me is the best love today. Our flaw’s are what makes this love so special. Adversity hasn’t been easy but it’s what we highlight at the end of the night. It showed us we can get threw any tough days that come our way.”

“This love feels like a fairy tale each and every day I open my eyes and glance at your smile,” he continued. “I finally learned the quote ‘A man is only as strong as the women that stands beside him.’ I thank you God, every single day for helping me grow into my next chapter. Imperfection, is a word that’s frowned upon but to us it’s a word that will be loved by the Dickerson’s 7/23/21❤️💯. Happy anniversary babe I love you.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.