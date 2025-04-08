MAFS star Emem ‘not sure’ why experts matched her with Ikechi

Married at First Sight Season 18 viewers watched the disastrous coupling that was Ikechi Ojore and Emem Obot.

However, Emem is still “not sure” why Pastor Cal, Dr. Pia, and Dr. Pepper matched her with the 41-year-old poet.

During a recent interview, Emem discussed their troubled marriage and admitted not knowing if Ikechi had the qualities she wanted in a husband.

Things took a downward spiral early in the duo’s relationship, but Emem was committed to the process.

MAFS viewers urged her early in the season to leave Ikechi in the dust, but after consulting the experts, she opted to continue.

Eventually, Emem had enough and ended her marriage before Decision Day, bidding him goodbye with a shady letter.

Emem is now in a happy relationship with her fiancé, Brandon Williams, but she recently reflected on her MAFS experience.

Emem Obot doesn’t know why she was matched with Ikechi Ojore

Emem was a guest on the Positively Uncensored podcast and discussed why the expert matched her with Ikechi.

“I’m not sure why they matched us,” the Season 18 bride admitted. “The reason that they gave us that they matched us was more so based on our differences versus our compatibility.”

During the initial interviews, Emem listed the qualities she wanted in a husband, but it’s hard to tell if Ikechi possessed any of them.

“I can’t say that Ikechi really had any of the qualities that I listed because I didn’t get to know him,” said Emem.

“I’m not really sure what he’s capable of because it just didn’t go well from the beginning.”

Are the MAFS experts to blame for the disastrous pairing?

Although Emem and Ikechi’s relationship didn’t succeed, she does not blame the experts for the poor pairing.

“I think that the experts did the best that they could with what they were given,” she reasoned. “They were presented with him and me and figured it should work out; that was what they went with.”

Meanwhile, Emem wanted to be on the show because she was ready for marriage, but Ikechi’s behavior was surprising, given that he had applied for MAFS twice.

“If I had applied twice for a show, I probably would’ve put way more effort into getting to know the other person,” reasoned the MAFS star.

“I applied for the show because I was looking for something real. I was looking for, you know, a real partnership,” she added.

Check out Emem Obot’s interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.