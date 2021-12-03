MAFS star Chris Williams and Torrei Hart seem to be getting a bit flirty

Chris Williams and Torrei Hart. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Admedia and Chris Williams/YouTube

Married at First Sight star Chris Williams has been in the blogs recently for his good deeds, but now it’s his friendship with Torrei Hart that has caught our attention.

Chris appeared on Season 12 of the Lifetime reality series where he was matched with Paige Banks. However, things went downhill mere moments after they tied the knot and over the course of the season, he became the villain of the show.

Chris’s antics on social media didn’t exactly cast him in the best light either. But these days, Chris has made a 180 on social media and we’re loving the banter between him and Torrei Hart.

Torrei Hart and Chris Williams trade banter online

The Married at First Sight star seems to be good friends with the popular TV personality and former wife of Kevin Hart. Torrei often comments on the posts shared by Chris on Instagram and the pair have a funny banter going on.

Chris Williams’s latest post is one example of the pair having fun in the comment section.

Chris shared a photo holding a stack of money in his hand and wrote, “I’m in a good place! Lol The thing about God is if you bless others He will bless you 100fold! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 The law of reciprocity!”

Torrei then commented, “Let me send you my Xmas list right now,” to which Chris responded with several laughing emojis.

A few weeks ago, Chris also posted about his desire to help the needy and once again Torrei had a comment.

“I want to bless a family and pay your car note for December! Must have kids, be a single parent male or female and have a need! DM Me! God Bless!”

After sharing the post Torrei responded “Hi” seemingly wanting to throw her name into the mix. However, Chris immediately made it known that she didn’t need it,

“You good,” he responded along with a laughing emoji.

Chris Williams has been doing good on social media

Meanwhile, the Married at First Sight star has been nothing but positive on social media over the past few weeks.

It’s a welcome change from previous times when he was known for lashing out at any and everyone on social media. However, after admitting last month that he had been suffering from depression, we’ve been seeing a different side of the reality TV personality.

Now he’s focused on doing good and has been paying off car notes and rent for those in need.

It’s not clear what prompted Chris to make this change in his life but here’s hoping he stays on this positive path.

Married at First Sight Season 14 premieres Wednesday, January 5, at 8/7c on Lifetime.