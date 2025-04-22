MAFS star Camille Parsons opened up about her first impression of Thomas

Camille Parsons and her husband, Thomas McDonald, are the only successful match from Married at First Sight Season 18.

But let’s not forget that their wedding almost didn’t happen.

Camille was cool as a cucumber after discovering she would marry a stranger in a few weeks.

However, the gravity of the situation didn’t hit her until the wedding day.

Just before her wedding, the Chicago bride got cold feet and told producers, “I really don’t know if I can do this.”

Eventually, Camille’s sister talked her off the ledge, and the wedding went off without a hitch.

But was the Season 18 bride impressed when she saw her husband for the first time?

Camille Parsons shares her first impression of Thomas McDonald

Camille was a guest on The Connors Couch, and they discussed some things we didn’t see on the show.

On their wedding day, the Season 18 bride appeared impressed when she saw her groom for the first time, but was she?

“A hundred percent,” confessed Camille. “When I got to the end of the aisle, first of all, I was just so glad he was tall.”

The MAFS star admitted she had an “irrational fear” of being matched with a very short man, but thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

“He looked so great in his suit and standing tall… so I was really excited,” she said.

Camille was committed to the MAFS process

Camille has been watching the show since Season 9, and despite her short-lived panic on her wedding day, she was committed to seeing the process through.

She noted during the interview that although she was concerned about height, appearance was never a deal breaker.

“I really have always been more of a personality person anyway, so I wasn’t as concerned,” noted the 32-year-old.

“My friends always tell me I date some questionable-looking people anyway,” said Camille, adding that she just wanted to learn about her husband’s personality.

Age wasn’t an issue either—Thomas is a decade older than his wife and was the oldest cast member on the season.

“I found out he was 42 and I was like, ‘Oh okay, we got us a grown man,'” she continued, adding that Thomas is more young at heart than was portrayed on the show.

“It never felt like I was with someone who is 10 years older than me or this buttoned-up dude,” said the MAFS star. “We started having fun from the get-go.”

Check out Camille Parsons’ full interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.