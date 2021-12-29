MAFS spoilers: One bride drinks too much champagne and gets drunk before walking down the aisle

One upcoming Married at First Sight bride is making quite a first impression. Pic credit: Lifetime

One Married at First Sight bride is making quite a first impression.

With Houston’s drama continuing post-show, the upcoming season based in Boston is proving the franchise doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

In a teaser previewing the latest social experiment, one Season 14 participant gets a little too relaxed before meeting her husband for the first time.

One Married at First Sight bride has a little too much champagne before walking down the aisle

In a preview captured by MAFS fan account, @mafsnation, one bride has a little too much champagne before her wedding.

That bride is 34-year-old Lindsey and she is preparing to meet her future spouse, 37-year-old Mark.

One of her bridesmaids tried to warn her that first impressions “were everything” but it was too late as the future bride is heard responding, “You should have said that 2 bottles of Champagne ago.”

One of the biggest problems the champagne will cause her is with her vows to her future partner. While Mark has his prepped and ready, Lindsey can’t seem to find them despite sticking them in her bra.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans are already split on how they feel about the upcoming season. While some viewers enjoy the steamy plot lines, others feel the drama takes away from the point of the show, which is a lasting marriage.

One viewer voiced their opinion in the comment section and wrote, “She would be hysterical to watch on Funniest home videos. Fans who have watched from MAFS first season look forward to seeing couples actually serious about finding their person.”

The critic added, “This clip shows a man nervous, hopefully waiting for his chance, trusting the experts. For ratings, this is [what] they give him.”

One critic voices their opinion of the upcoming Married at First Sight season. Pic credit: @mafsnation/Instagram

When is Season 14 of Married at First Sight premiering?

While some viewers are still reeling from Season 13’s trainwreck of a season, Lifetime isn’t giving fans a break as the latest experiment is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 5th.

For those who can’t wait, fans can catch the Boston Matchmaking special tonight that gives a behind-the-scenes look into the five new couples.

Will you be tuning in to Season 14 of Married at First Sight? Let us know in the comments.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.