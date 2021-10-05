MAFS spoilers: Johnny tells Bao they’re not compatible but is there someone else in the picture?

Johnny tells Bao that they’re not compatible. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight viewers are already fed up with Johnny and his treatment of wife Bao, but in the upcoming episode, things are about to get even worse.

The couple has kept us on the edge of our seats since they tied the knot. While viewers were once hopeful about this match, now people are doubtful that they will be able to make it work.

Johnny is the one constantly finding fault in his marriage and a few weeks ago, he told the experts all the things he didn’t like about Bao, and he’s not done quite yet. In the upcoming episode, the newly married MAFS star told Pastor Cal that he and Bao are not compatible, and that’s not all he had to say about his wife.

Johnny says he and Bao are not compatible

The upcoming episode of Married at First Sight will likely have viewers outraged at Johnny’s behavior. In the sneak peek Johnny is distraught and when Bao tries to get to the root of it, he responded, “I don’t think we’re compatible.”

The couple then have a session with Pastor Cal who asked Johnny what is making him so sad.

“I’m sad because I’m married to someone that is not right for me,” responded Johnny, “She’s not genuine.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I feel like you’re trying to find a way to discredit your relationship. Is there anyone else outside of Bao?” Questioned Pastor Cal.

“There have been points where I wished I had been matched with literally anyone else,” responded Johnny.

However, Bao noticed that he didn’t answer Pastor Cal’s question and she called him out on that!

“You’re not answering the question, is there someone else?” reiterated Bao.

Brett and Ryan are struggling in their marriage

Ryan is another Married at First Sight star that has infuriated viewers this season, and he won’t be any more likable in the new episode.

It seems he had another vision in his mind of what his wife should look like and hasn’t given Brett a fair chance.

“I know I need to talk to Brett, I’m really struggling in this marriage,” confessed Ryan.

Then during a conversation with Brett, he told her, “We gotta do something because it’s killing me to have doubt. Nothing has just naturally happened.”

However, Brett knows that Ryan is trying to beat around the bush and she just wants him to be open and honest.

“Just spit it out, you don’t need to try to sugarcoat it. If you don’t wanna be with me, then please don’t be with me,” remarked Brett in her confessional.

All this and so much more will play out in the upcoming episode.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.