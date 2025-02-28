MAFS Season 17 wives: Where are they now?

Married at First Sight Season 17 is still a sore subject for many longtime fans who’ve dubbed it the worst in the show’s history.

Due to the negative backlash against the Denver cast, the series was placed on an extended hiatus.

The season ended in April 2024, and it wasn’t until six months later that they finally released Season 18.

The cast has since moved on with their lives with some choosing to remain private after their fake storylines were put on blast.

The memory of Lauren Good, Orion Martzloff, Emily Balch, Brennan Shoykhet, Becca Haley, Cameron Frazer, Austin Reed, Clare Kerr, Chloe Brown, and Michael Shiakallis has somewhat faded.

So what better time to share an update on what the Season 17 wives have been up to since then?

The MAFS Season 17 wives have remained close friends

All the Season 17 wives got divorced by the end of the season, and while they didn’t leave the show with their husbands, they left with a strong friendship.

Lauren, Emily, Becca, and Clare are still very close today and often share snaps of their adventures.

Their latest outing was for Valentine’s Day; we spotted Lauren, Becca, and Clare snapping photos from the fun celebration.

Lauren shared the snaps on Instagram with the caption, “From a lover’s perspective ♥️.”

Lauren Good, Becca Haley, and Clare Kerr’s Valentine’s Day event. Pic credit: @lauriefiasco/Instagram

As for their personal lives, Clare is in a relationship and posted a photo of her Canadian beau in 2024.

Emily seemingly took a break from dating after her tumultuous divorce from Brennan Shoykhet and is focused on her job and her fur, baby Lulu.

The food lover also shares snaps from her favorite spots in Denver for visitors looking for local places to grab a meal.

Becca Haley is the most private of the foursome, keeping her page on lockdown and away from prying eyes. There’s no update on whether she’s dating or still single.

Lauren is a social butterfly, sharing photos from solo adventures, trips abroad, and outings with her MAFS besties.

However, she hasn’t shared much about her dating life so it’s hard to tell if she’s off the market or still single and living her best life.

Is Chloe Brown in a relationship?

Since her Season 17 divorce, Chloe Brown has been laying low but recently appeared on the Season 18 Special, Decision Day Dish.

The 41-year-old shared photos of her time on stage with the other MAFS alums.

Chloe Brown with other MAFS alums. Pic credit: @chloemariebrown/Instagram

She joined Paige Banks, Woody Randall, Amani Aliyya, and others to dish about the show, but when asked about her dating life, Chloe remained coy.

Her private Instagram page is also void of anything too personal, just photos of her beloved pets and outdoor adventures.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.