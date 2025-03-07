MAFS Season 17 star Clare Kerr involved in car crash

Married at First Sight alum Clare Kerr posted an update after a frightening car accident resulted in her vehicle being totaled.

She took to social media to thank her boyfriend for jumping into action after arriving on the scene “within seconds.”

Clare noted that he helped calm her down after the event, but he did a lot more than that.

He’s been going out of his way to make her life more comfortable, and after bragging about her beau, she told her female followers that they shouldn’t settle for anything less.

The Season 17 star started dating the mystery man after her tumultuous marriage to Cameron Frazer.

The duo caused backlash during their time on the show when they were accused of plotting a fake storyline to deceive the experts, producers, and viewers.

Clare and Cameron parted ways after a heated exchange at the reunion, and it’s doubtful they’ve spoken to each other since.

MAFS Season 17 alum Clare Kerr shares an update after car accident

Clare Kerr shared the news on her Instagram Story that she was involved in a car accident.

However, the post was mostly a “quick brag” about her boyfriend, as she shared a car selfie of them but blotting out his face.

“Got rear-ended yesterday and my car got totaled. He came within seconds to help me calm my nervous system,” wrote the MAFS alum.

Clare noted that her boyfriend made the necessary calls to update her family and friends about the accident, given that she was too shaken up to do it herself.

However, the good deeds didn’t stop there.

Clare, who is a therapist, revealed that she’s been working from home while recovering, and her beau “built an entire home office for me.”

Meanwhile, Clare wasn’t done bragging about her guy, noting that after hurting her back a few weeks ago, he’s also been doing physical therapy exercises to help her heal.

“I feel so loved by you ❤️,” she declared in her Instagram Story, adding, “Never settle my ladies.”

Clare is keeping her boyfriend hidden

Monsters and Critics shared the news about Clare’s new man in June 2024 when she posted a rare photo online.

She has deliberately kept him away from the prying eyes of MAFS fans, and that’s not about to change anytime soon.

In her latest post, she covered his face, telling her Instagram followers, “He’s hidden bc the Internet is a wild place, lol.”

