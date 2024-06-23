MAFS Season 16 alum Gina Micheletti gets real about ‘rough’ year

In case you wanted an update on Married at First Sight star Gina Micheletti, she just gave us a 2024 check-in.

While her social media accounts indicated that the Season 16 star’s year has been successful, she confessed that things have been “rough.”

Gina revealed that she faced business challenges, financial instability, and a slew of other issues, but things are already starting to turn around.

Since her reality TV stint Gina has been busy with her hair salon, missing out on the meetups with her Nashville cast.

Instead, she’s been travelling the country sharing her knowledge with other stylists.

Gina has also been extensively renovating her salon to create a space to host her recently launched Slay Bae University.

However, the Nashville stylist recently took some time away from her busy schedule to bond with her MAFS besties, Nicole Lilienthal and Kirsten Grimes and they now have a weekly podcast, D-List Diaries.

MAFS star Gina Micheletti admits to a ‘rough’ 2024

Gina’s Instagram page is littered with work-related posts but lately, she’s been sharing more about her personal life.

In her latest post, the MAFS star got honest about how the year has been going, and despite the lens of social media glamorizing her life, Gina confessed that it hasn’t been easy.

“2024 had a pretty rough start,” she wrote. “Frozen pipes & leaks, consistent financial uncertainty…continuing to battle pup anxiety, trying to be present in my relationship & friendships… Honestly just feeling *drained* 🙃.”

Despite the challenges, Gina has already seen things start to turn around and listed all the things that are now going well.

“I’m amazed at how God always shows up and works all things together for good,” she exclaimed.

Gina has a new podcast with her D-List costars Kirsten Grimes and Nicole Lilienthal

Gina mentioned her new podcast, D-List Diaries in her Instagram post after she joined forces with castmates Nicole and Kirsten.

The trio is now three episodes into their new gig, and they’re starting to get more comfortable on the podcast — opening up about their MAFS experience and sharing behind-the-scenes information.

The 37-year-old recently posted a promotional video from their photoshoot and thanked listeners for their support.

“Almost one month down & we are starting to get the hang of this thing! 🎙️❣️,” she captioned the post. “Thank you guys for tuning into our silly little side gig!”

