Married at First Sight bride Katine Goode is set to meet her future husband on Season 14 of the hit series. Pic credit: Lifetime

Marriage isn’t easy and it’s especially difficult when that person at the other end of the aisle is a stranger.

Married at First Sight bride Katina Goode is taking the risk of a lifetime on the controversial social experiment but the 30-year-old Boston native recently opened up on why she had “nothing to lose” when entering the process.

“I thought that signing up for Married at First Sight was worth the risk despite the ups and downs I could face,” Goode explained to Essence. “I have always been an optimistic person.”

MAFS Season 14 bride Katina Goode on why she had ‘nothing to lose’ when marrying a stranger

Opening up on why she took the leap of faith, the Season star 14 isn’t naive of the past season’s results of zero successful chances.

“I was well aware that signing up for something like this, there was a 50/50 chance that I would be matched with someone that I actually liked,” Katina explained to the entertainment outlet. “That part of me made me focus on the couples who stayed together for the long haul instead of the ones who decided to call it quits.”

Always finding herself in relationships with men that end up cheating, she always dreamed of being a wife and mother but just hadn’t found the right partner.

She added, “I still wanted to take a leap of faith because we only have one life to live, and after all, I knew I had nothing to lose at the end of the day.”

MAFS viewers are already seeing red flags in her match, Olajuwon Dickerson

Despite Katina being a self-proclaimed party girl, she told the experts she’s ready to leave her nightlife background in her past.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While viewers believe that Katina may be ready to settle down, the same can’t be said for her expertly matched partner, Olajuwon Dickerson.

The 29-year-old municipal wastewater operator raised red flags with MAFS viewers early on when he expressed that a woman who won’t cook for him is “not a wife.”

Already doubtful for this season, one critic tweeted, “I really hope Olajawon proves me wrong, but he’s already showing his a**.”

I really hope Olajuwon proves me wrong, but he’s already showing his ass #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/HnWTav6kIH — Jayla (@Jaylakiss76) January 6, 2022

Olajuwon is the type of dude that thinks he deserves to be referred to as 'a king', but can't even grill a burger without cliffnotes. 🙄#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ZWYfydBUXE — Taggi Angel (@shelikes2tweet) January 6, 2022

Another user joked and wrote, “Olajuwon lied on his application because [he] ain’t nowhere near ready to get married. Good luck Katina.”

Olajuwon lied on his application because ain’t nowhere near ready to get married. Good luck Katina #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/ZGkPIRLpEE — Shirley Chambers (@JAhunni_24) January 6, 2022

Do you think Katina and Olajuwon will be a successful match on this season of Married at First Sight? Let us know in the comments.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.