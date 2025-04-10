MAFS’ Pastor Cal says Madison ‘may have rejected’ David if they were matched

The Married at First Sight Season 18 cast members aren’t the only ones speaking out after the show; the experts are also weighing in.

Pastor Cal recently spilled some piping hot tea after getting heat from viewers over the cheating scandal with Madison Myers and David Trimble.

People blasted the experts for not pairing Madison and David in the first place.

However, Pastor Cal, Dr. Pia Holec, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz had a good reason for that.

Madison had strict requirements about race during her pre-interviews, noting that she wanted to marry a Caucasian man.

David, who is of mixed race, didn’t fit that description, so the 36-year-old wasn’t an option for the experts to match him with Madison.

Meanwhile, Pastor Cal confessed that if not for that, there was a good chance that they would have been paired together.

However, while the duo are happy and in love today, he thinks it might have turned out differently if they had been matched.

Pastor Cal defends MAFS experts for not matching Madison and David

Pastor Cal is spilling all the tea about what we didn’t see in Season 18, speaking with The Smith Sisters Live on Radio Andy.

While discussing the love connection between David and Madison, he revealed they had a good reason for not matching them in the first place.

“There were so many other scenes that could not be aired,” said Pastor Cal. “Madison told us in no uncertain terms she did not want a person of color, period!”

The Season 18 expert also revealed that — during the matchmaking process–they had found “someone of color” who could have been a good fit for Madison.

However, they respected her wishes and found someone who fit her strict requirements.

“And so when we didn’t match her, then surprise, she falls for a guy who is biracial,” exclaimed Pastor Cal. “Then all of a sudden, you know, ‘the experts played a trick.’ Really?”

Madison was matched with Allen Slovick, and we all know how that turned out.

Would the experts have matched David and Madison?

Pastor Cal was asked whether David and Madison could have been matched if it were not for her racial requirement.

“Possibly,” he acknowledged. “It’s very possible that we would have matched her with David.”

Madison and David found their way to each other, but would it have been a love match if the experts had paired them?

“She would have immediately seen that he was not white, and she may have rejected him immediately and not given him a chance to grow on her,” reasoned Pastor Cal.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.