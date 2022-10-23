MAFS: Noi Phommasak shows off her pumpkin in crop top and high-waisted pants

Noi Phommasak shares her carved pumpkin ahead of Halloween. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak is proving she’s ready for Halloween as she shows off her pumpkin carving skills.

The Married at First Sight alum has been keeping herself busy since announcing her split from Steve Moy. After failing to work through their differences and find common ground on important issues, the two revealed they were getting a divorce.

Both parties seem to be doing a good job adjusting back to their single lives. Steve just ended a weeks-long road trip across the country and spent time reconnecting with family and friends.

Noi has also spent time with her loved ones and good friends, including fellow MAFS cast member Alyssa Ellman. She’s taken the time to travel a bit and even enjoyed a life-changing trip for her 35th birthday.

The beginning of their separation was a bit messy, but the two seem to have agreed and no longer publicly discuss their private matters.

Now, as she starts a new chapter in her life, Noi is focused on enjoying spooky season and honoring her beloved dog, Sushi.

Noi Phommasak shares her carved pumpkin

Noi shared a post on Instagram revealing her Halloween creation. The reality star enjoyed a day of pumpkin carving with her girlfriend.

She kept her outfit cute and casual, rocking a brown and white plaid crop top and a pair of mustard-colored high-waisted pants.

Noi proudly held her pumpkin on display, showing the word “Boo!” carved into it, with paw print accents. In her caption, she let her followers know the design was “inspired by Sushi 🐾” who was her dog who recently passed away.

After Sushi’s death, Noi revealed that she received the dog as a gift from her ex, who wanted to ensure she never felt alone after their breakup. Noi had Sushi for 15 years and says he was her best friend. She hopes to keep his memory alive as she continues to celebrate his life.

Season 15 of MAFS reaches Decision Day

The current season of MAFS is near the end as Decision Day is quickly approaching. The season has been filled with controversy, with one couple already calling it quits and others appearing to be on the verge of divorce.

On Decision Day, couples will reveal whether they want to stay married or go their separate ways. Many of the couples have faced explosive arguments and major disagreements in recent weeks, which may sway their decisions.

Although the season is wrapping up, fans of the show won’t have long to wait for new episodes. Season 16 is scheduled to begin airing in January 2023.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.