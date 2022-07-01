MAFS: Noi Phommasak is pretty in pink for Season 15 kickoff special

Noi Phommasak welcomes the new couples to MAFS. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight has become a massive hit for Lifetime. The reality show follows couples who have been paired together by a team of experts. Without any prior meetings, they agree to get married and start their lives together.

The show has received some criticism over who they select to cast, but that hasn’t stopped them from moving forward with new matches.

With Season 15 just around the corner, former cast member Noi Phommasak returned to the show for the kickoff special. She posted some footage of herself getting dressed for the event and shared a welcoming message to the new cast.

Noi Phommasak celebrates a new season of MAFS

To commemorate a new season of the show, Lifetime aired a kickoff special. The episode was a chance for viewers to be introduced to the new couples and learn more about why they were selected for the show.

The kickoff special also featured special guests who provided their input and guesses on which couples would stand the test of time.

Season 14 alum Noi was among one of those guests. To celebrate being part of the kickoff special, she shared some behind-the-scenes moments of herself getting dolled up to film the episode.

In an Instagram post, Noi shared her look for the show. She wore a short, hot pink dress, paired with nude heels and gold jewelry. She also included a video in her post showing her glam team doing her hair which was styled in long, loose curls.

In her caption, Noi wrote, “Excited to pass the torch onto the next batch of brace souls crazy enough to marry a stranger.”

Noi’s husband, Steve, could also be seen in her post. He was by her side during the filming. The episode included Season 13 cast members Myrla Feria and Johnny Lam, as well as Iris Caldwell and Amber Bowles from Season 9.

Noi and Steve are working on their relationship

Noi and Steve spent a lot of their time on the show disagreeing about multiple issues. It was important for Noi that her husband have a stable source of income to provide for their family. Steve made it clear that he did not want to be tied to a traditional job and wanted to explore other ways to be financially secure.

The two eventually came to a compromise and decided to stay together. They recently gave fans an update on their relationship. They shared they are still together and still working through some important issues.

Steve made a point to let fans know the chemistry he has with Noi can’t be ignored or questioned. He says the two of them are navigating the challenges of their relationship as best as they can. They have committed to making things work in hopes of having a long-lasting marriage.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.