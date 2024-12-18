MAFS Nashville cast ‘scared’ of backlash as Season 16 hits Netflix

The Married at First Sight Nashville cast is shivering in their boots as Season 16 was recently added to Netflix.

That means a new batch of viewers is currently tuning in and will no doubt seek out the couples on social media to drag them about their behavior.

That has been a regular occurrence for the MAFS cast when each new season becomes available on the popular streaming platform.

Nicole Thielk shared a post on social media, and several of her castmates reacted, admitting they were “scared” about the onslaught of negative comments that’s sure to come.

Earlier this year, alum Alexis Williams warned the online trolls not to come for her when Season 15 was posted.

Alexis told the critics that if they wrote anything negative on her page, she would be ready to clap back.

Her castmate Miguel Santiago also braced himself for the hate, sharing a funny post about the situation on his Instagram Story.

MAFS Season 16 is now on Netflix

The MAFS Nashville cast better buckle up for a wild ride during the holidays, as more people will be tuned in to their season.

Nicole shared the news on her podcast, The D-List Diaries, which she co-hosts with her Season 16 besties, Kirsten Grimes and Gina Micheletti.

“It’s official that our season of Married at First Sight will be on Netflix as of December 14,” she told listeners. “So everyone over Christmas break is going to have something nice to binge.”

Nicole shared the snippet on her Instagram page, writing, “@netflix + chill with Married at First Sight Season 16.”

The MAFS Season 16 cast is “scared” of the backlash

Nicole seemed excited about the season streaming on Netflix, but her castmates do not share the same sentiment.

The Season 16 matches were Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest, Clint Webb and Gina Micheletti, Mackinley Gilbert and Domynique Kloss, Shaquille Dillon and Kirsten Grimes, along with Nicole and her husband Chris Thielk—the only couple still married.

They won’t be getting much heat from the new crop of viewers, but that can’t be said for the others whose behavior garnered a ton of backlash when the season first aired.

After Nicole shared the news online, several of her cast members responded in the comments.

“Here we go! 😂,” wrote Shaquille.

“I guess we have no choice 🤦🏾‍♀️🤣😫,” added Jasmine.

Clint exclaimed, “I’m scared 😅😂,” but his castmate Airris had the perfect retort.

“You should’ve been scared when you agreed lol, don’t be scared now,” he said.

“I thought we made it through spooky season 👻,” Gina wrote in the comments.

“Bless it, Jesus. What a Christmas gift!” Kirsten exclaimed.

