MAFS: Morgan shares her take on Binh not being an ‘alpha’

Morgan and Binh were the final couple to get married on Married at First Sight Season 15.

The four other couples got hitched and headed on their honeymoon, while Binh and Morgan were finally able to meet and have their special wedding day after COVID-19 led to a delay.

Binh and Morgan shared I do’s on the latest episode and appeared happy with their pairing overall.

While Morgan declared her attraction to Binh, she opened up about her take on her husband even further on Married at First Sight: Afterparty.

Speaking with Afterparty host Keisha Knight Pulliam, Morgan touched on Binh being a mama’s boy.

Morgan also shared her thoughts on Binh not being as much of an alpha as herself and men she used to date previously.

Morgan discusses husband Binh on Married at First Sight: Afterparty

During Afterparty, Morgan watched a clip of her telling Binh she does Muay Thai and could take him down.

Keisha noted a theme this season of powerful independent women and questioned if Binh could handle Morgan.

Morgan shared that she hopes so, and Nate expressed that Binh can definitely keep up with Morgan.

Keisha asked if Morgan had been more of the alpha in her previous relationships.

Morgan answered, “No, I usually tend to date guys who are alpha as well. You know, definitely more of the like the masculine ‘I’m gonna get things handled, I’m gonna fix your car.’”

The MAFS star continued, “But sometimes that’s maybe not a good thing in me, and we butt heads because we’re both alphas. So we’ll see how this goes with Binh because he doesn’t seem like the ‘alpha’ type.”

Morgan says Binh is her type

Morgan had an instant attraction to Binh on the wedding day, and she detailed her first impression of Binh on Afterparty.

Sharing what she first noticed about him when walking down the aisle, Morgan said, “The very first time all I saw was the big smile and the teeth, and I was just like ‘ok, this is a happy person.’ He’s just smiling. He looks so nice too in his little suit tux thing. I thought he looked amazing.”

Morgan declared that Binh was definitely her type, and she would have still been interested in him had they met at a bar and not through Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.