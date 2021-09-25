MAFS: Jose’s costars feel he isn’t telling the whole truth

Jose’s costars listen skeptically Pic credit: Lifetime

Oh, the tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive, or something like that. While there is no proof one way or the other that Jose’s recent act of locking out his wife Rachel was indeed intentional, Jose’s costars are simply not buying what he is selling.

Jose’s costars are skeptical of his story

Let us set the scene. The MAFS Season 13 men stand around uncomfortably at a Houston driving range while Jose tells them the harrowing tale of his fight with Rachel. The camera then pans to the one-on-one interviews as each MAFS husband admits they feel that there seem to be some holes in Jose’s story.

Zack revealed to the camera that he felt that Jose might have locked Rachel out in the heat of the moment out of spite and that he did not believe Jose’s story all the way.

Ryan said that he had never accidentally locked a deadbolt and added he felt no sympathy for Jose in the situation because it seemed to him that Jose had caused it.

Gil admitted he wasn’t sure he believed Jose’s story of “quote-unquote accidentally” locking Rachel out of the house. He also expressed disbelief that Jose had not checked to see if his wife was coming back after she had left the apartment.

Johnny diplomatically stated Jose had done some things and acted in some ways that Johnny himself would not do.

Simply put, Jose’s fellow cast members don’t seem to believe that Jose locking Rachel out was an accident and appear to feel he did it on purpose. They also agree that there are some holes in Jose’s story about how Rachel would go from a doting wife to demanding a divorce in such a short amount of time.

Jose’s MAFS costars aren’t the only ones skeptical of his story

The other Married At First Sight grooms isn’t the only ones who feel Jose might not be telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. MAFS fans are taking to the social media airwaves with their disbelief of Jose’s version of events.

The fans also picked up on the other MAFS men’s disbelief of Jose’s story as it just added fuel to the already blazing social media fire around the incident.

TOP reactions to Jose's LIE

1. Gil: He "accidentally "

2. Johnny: There's some holes in Jose's story

3. Zack: I don't know if I necessarily believe that all the way

4. Ryan: I've NEVER accidentally like a deadbolt

😂😭😭#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/xd6cfUOac6 — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) September 23, 2021

But, what’s done is done. Whether Jose is a liar, liar, pants on fire, or if he truly believes his version of events, is somewhat irrelevant at this point as Rachel says she feels that the trust between her and Jose has been broken.

So now it is a toss-up whether the two can ever get back to their pre-fight glory days, or if this is the end of the MAFS Season 13 couple that had fans “oohing” and “awwing” for the entire first half of the season.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.