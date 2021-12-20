MAFS: Jose gets called out for posting photo of former couple Bao and Zack

Jose shares a photo of former couple Zack and Bao. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Jose San Miguel Jr recently shared a group photo on social media with some of his castmates as well as former fan favorites Amani and Woody. However, the image garnered quite a response from followers and it wasn’t because of the Season 11 alums.

Zack and Bao were included in the photo as well and they were beaming from ear to ear. However, due to recent reports that the couple has split after Zack allegedly cheated on Bao, people were less than thrilled that Jose chose to share the throwback.

Social media users commented on the post, but Jose made it clear that he has personal reasons behind sharing the photo.

Jose gets called out for sharing throwback of Zack and Bao

The Married at First Sight star is getting some heat for his latest social media post, but Jose is not backing down. He shared an image that included himself, castmates Zack, Bao, Ryan along with Season 11 stars Woody and Amani.

The photo was taken in Houston, Texas where the group went out for dinner and drinks.



“When Lifetime’s very own from Season 11 & Season 13 unite for dinner & drinks. One of MAFS MOST favorite power couples. Great group of people,” wrote Jose in his post.

However, despite Bao and Zack looking cozy in the image the comment section quickly filled up with comments about their split.

“Not you posting an old picture of Bao and Zac lol,” wrote one Instagram user– whose comment sparked a response from Jose.

“It’s a throwback,” he responded. “I’ll always share my friends and experiences with those that care to enjoy. Both sides of the coin that ONLY us who were part will ever understand.”

Zack and Bao broke up following cheating rumors

A few weeks ago a mystery woman shared receipts alleging that Zack cheated on Bao with her. We later found out that the woman is a cosmetology student named Elena Guevara and she had a lot to say about Zack and his alleged cheating.

Not only did Elena accuse Zack of having a sexual relationship with her while he was still dating Bao, but she provided several text receipts as proof. Furthermore, Elena’s receipts proved that the Married at First Sight star not only cheated on Bao with her but with other women as well.

Following the cheating scandal, Zack and Bao reportedly called it quits and Zack has been MIA on social media since the news broke. So far he has neither confirmed nor denied Elena’s story.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.