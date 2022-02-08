MAFS: Jessica Hurd celebrates birthday, turns 34

Jessica Hurd spends her 34th birthday keeping fit. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 10 star Jessica Hurd recently celebrated her 34th birthday.

Jessica, who is still married to Austin Hurd from their season of Married at First Sight, was met with lots of love on her birthday and spent the special day keeping fit with her twin sister.

Jessica Hurd reflects on the past year as she turns 34

Jessica Hurd shared a post that documented the many things she’s grateful for in a birthday post commemorating the last year.

As several photos flash in Jessica’s video, it’s clear that last year was extremely eventful for Jessica.

Along with sharing photos with friends and loved ones such as her twin sister, her husband Austin, and Married at First Sight Season 9 star Elizabeth Bice, Jessica also shared photos from her pregnancy journey that resulted in her adorable son Westin.

Jessica shared photos from her pregnancy announcement, gender reveal party, ultrasounds, hospital visits, labor, and of course, lots of sweet photos holding baby Westin once he was born.

Jessica captioned the post, “Hello 34! So grateful for all the memories made over the last year.”

An active member in the Married at First Sight community, Jessica has made lots of friends with MAFS stars and many of them sent their love and wished Jessica a happy birthday, including Amani Randall, Deonna McNeill, Shawniece Jackson, and Anthony D’Amico.

Jessica Studer goes for a run in cold weather

Jessica got active to kickoff turning 34, and the new mom revealed that she went on a 4 mile run with her twin sister, who also was pregnant at the same time Jessica was.

Jessica shared a photo on her Instagram stories from her Sunday run. The photo featured the two sisters bundled up and wearing matching black headbands and white watches while out in the cold.

The text on Jessica’s photo read, “Starting 34 off with a 4 mile run” and she also revealed that it was 24 degrees outside.

Pic credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

2021 was an eventful year for Jessica, and it’s clear her son was the best possible gift to come out of the year.

Jessica and Austin have been enjoying being parents and often share adorable photos with baby Westin.

After Jessica’s first birthday as a mother, there’s sure to be lots to look forward to in the coming year as well. Happy Birthday Jessica!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.