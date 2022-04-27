MAFS: Jamie Otis calls her body shamers ‘body issue demons’

Jamie Otis discusses her body two years after giving birth. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jamie Otis often uses her platform to champion body positivity, but she recently opened up about how it isn’t always easy to be confident.

As a mom of two, Jamie has seen her body go through many changes and has expressed that it’s an ongoing journey to embrace herself, especially when being a public figure brings about lots of criticism.

Recently, Jamie responded after a critic called her out and candidly opened up about her confidence and insecurities.

Jamie Otis reacts to body-shamers

Jamie Otis has called out her body shamers in the past, and her recent post did just that.

Taking to Instagram, Jamie shared a fun video of her family of four in Arkansas.

Jamie’s lengthy caption began, EDIT:I didn’t wanna “go there” w this on here but since someone DM’d me to “call me out”🙄 – no, I wasn’t 100% “body confident” here. And yes, I have been struggling a bit with my image. I’m not ashamed to say that publicly. I mean, if you grow up hearing skinny is pretty the minute you gain weight you feel less beautiful.”

The former MAFS unfiltered host continued by writing, “This type of mentality isn’t going to change over night for me or for anyone. Just because I post a picture of myself without mentioning anything doesn’t mean I’m avoiding it or “lying” ….I’ve always been super honest about this.💯 Anyway, figured I’d put the proof in the pudding by “publicly” sharing this.🙃”

To make her followers feel less alone, Jamie shared how she can relate and called out ‘body issue demons.’

Jamie wrote, “If you’re someone who deals with body issue demons (and people who constantly wanna “call you out” about your image – I FEEL for you! ❤️❤️❤️”

Jamie Otis enjoys family time in Arkansas

Doug and Jamie took their kids to Hot Springs, Arkansas and the MAFS mom revved about the experience.

Jamie wrote in her caption, “Trying to get a good fam pic where everyone is looking and smiling is like trying to win the lottery.🤪🤣 I still think it turned out pretty good though!❤️We prop the phone up and let the video run then screenshot the best shot – it isn’t the best quality but heyyyyy, you’ll get it!😜”

Jamie added, “Arkansas, you’ve been so beautiful!!!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.