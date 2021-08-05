MAFS: Jamie Otis breaks her social media silence with a new post

Jamie Otis holds her daughter Henley. Pic credit: Lifetime

After taking a brief hiatus from social media, Married At First Sight’s Jamie Otis is back in action.

Jamie posted on her Instagram for the first time in a week today, after announcing she would be taking a short break from her very publicized Instagram account.

Jamie Otis posts for the first time in a week

Jamie broke her vow of social media silence with a post featuring her and her two children, one year old son, Hendrix, and three year old daughter, Henley.

The post features a short video of the MAFS Season 1 star cuddling and playing with her two young children on the couch in the family home. The post includes a long caption explaining Jamie’s reasoning for taking a break on social media and taking more time to be present with her kids and in her life.

Jamie goes on to say her level of burnout had gotten so high that her hair was literally falling out and she was always depleted, no matter how much coffee she drank. She explained taking time out for herself and her family was exactly what she needed.

She didn’t stop there. Jamie says that while she was on her social media hiatus, she had taken time to think about what had caused her breakdown in the first place, citing her difficult childhood as the driving force for her never saying no to job opportunities and her constant focus on keeping up the families income stream.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The family certainly looks happy, and Jamie definitely looks like she is doing much better than the last time we saw her.

Jamie recently revealed her battled with depression

Jamie announced last week that she would be taking a break from social media due to reaching her “breaking point.” She posted a picture holding her son, baby Hendrix, with tears running down her cheeks, with the caption explaining her choice to take a break from social media for an undetermined amount of time.

While a social media break may not seem like a big deal to most people, Jamie Otis’ account is very publicized and she is well known for posting lots of personal information about her body, her family, and her struggles. So when Jamie took a break, it let fans know she was really having a hard time.

Although the news of Jamie reaching the end of her rope did not come as a complete surprise to fans, as Jamie had previously revealed she had been stressed and struggling with depression. Recent MAFS Couples Cam episodes also revealed that she and her husband of seven years, Doug Hehner, were going through a rough patch.

But it looks like things are beginning to turn around, and we are happy to see our MAFS social media queen back in action.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.