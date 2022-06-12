MAFS: Here’s why Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are having a bad week

Doug and Jamie explain the rough week they had on the road. Pic credit: Hanging with the Hehner’s/YouTube

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have become one of the most successful marriages to come from Married at First Sight.

The two were matched by experts during the show’s inaugural season. Their love story got off to a rough start, but the two quickly grew closer and put in the effort to make their marriage work.

Now, over 7 years and 2 kids later, the two are overcoming one of their biggest challenges ever – surviving a family road trip across the country.

Doug and Jamie’s trip takes a detour

In an effort to spend more time with one another and create lifelong memories, Doug and Jamie planned a road trip with their kids. The trip will last for months as they travel across the U.S. in their RV.

With their trip underway, the family ran into a few roadblocks that slowed down their journey. And keeping up with their public personas, they’re sharing all the details with their followers on social media. A recent Instagram post explains the tough week the Hehner family is going through and how they’re keeping their spirits high.

They experienced a frightening moment when their son, Hendrix suffered a seizure. While the family was relaxing after a hike in South Dakota, Jamie says Hendrix stopped breathing and became unresponsive. Thankfully, he received the medical attention needed and is doing much better.

Just days after that scare, Jamie shared the family’s RV now needs some major repairs. In her Instagram post, she explained what happened.

She wrote, “We were on our way from South Dakota to Minnesota when we hit a big bump. We didn’t think much of it until we stopped to get gas and realized out gray tank was dragging behind us…it had a huge hole in it & all sorts of wires & plumbing were hanging out.”

Jamie says the entire undercarriage of their RV needs repairing which was a shock. In addition to that, they discovered they also need a new roof for the mobile home and some work done with the wiring. According to Jamie, the work will cost a few thousand dollars.

Despite the rough week this family is facing, Doug and Jamie continue to have a positive attitude. Jamie stated in her post she is thankful that no one was hurt and that they can be together during this time.

Doug and Jamie admit marriage can be tough

Just about every moment of the Hehner’s relationship has been documented and shared with the public. They’ve received some criticism over the years and have even criticized one another. However, they’ve made it clear they are committed to making their relationship work.

They both have admitted that marriage isn’t easy, but they believe it’s worth it. They’ve been transparent about going to counseling and trying new things to keep the spark alive.

Their decision to go on this extended family trip was made because they wanted to slow down and enjoy quality time with one another. Jamie said they wanted to do something big before their daughter starts school full-time in the fall.

Despite their ups and downs, these two have chosen to put in the work to have a long-lasting marriage.

Season 15 of Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6 on Lifetime.