MAFS: Gil Cuero refuses to shave his mustache despite poll telling him to get rid of it

Gil Cuero gets fan’s opinions on what he should do with his mustache. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight’s Season 13 fan favorite Gil Cuero is having some fun on Instagram with his fans.

After keeping a clean-shaven face during his time on the show, he popped up to the reunion rocking a full beard. Many fans enjoyed the new look and hoped it was something he would keep long-term.

However, recently, Gil decided to scale back on the facial hair. He trimmed his beard down to a mustache, which his fans just weren’t feeling.

Fans vote for Gil to shave his mustache

To get his followers opinions on his look, Gil posted a poll on his Instagram. The poll was a simple question – “Keep the mustache?”

Fans were then able to vote “Yes” or “No” sharing their opinions with the reality star.

The results were loud and clear. 22% of fans voted for him to keep his facial hair the same, while a whopping 78% hoped the mustache would soon be gone.

The poll appeared in front of a glam shot of Gil showing off the mustache in question. He then appeared in the forefront of the video to share his reaction. He jokingly lip-synched over an audio clip attached to the video, saying “You know what? I could, I really could. But see the problem is, I don’t want to.”

Gil shrugs and exits the video frame, implying that he is not ready to give up his mustache despite his fan’s wishes. In his caption, he takes another jab at the results, saying, “My thoughts on the recent poll. Thanks for your input though” adding both a winking face and laughing emojis.

Gil has a change of heart

After all the jokes subsided, it appears that Gil had a change of heart regarding the fate of his facial hair. Shortly after insisting that he wasn’t shaving off his hair, he posted a photo showing off his bare face again.

Fans were quick to comment on Gil’s good looks and point out the that mustache was gone. One user wrote, “No moustache for the win!!” followed by heart eye emojis.

Another fan shared their excitement to see a clean-shaven Gil by writing, “Yay! No mustache.”

Other fans joined in the comments pointing out that Gil’s mustache is now gone.

Yet another user shared their joy over the shave, saying, “Definitely no mustache” while another fan playfully wrote, “Oh no the mustache gone” with multiple laughing emojis.

It seems that the fans had some influence over Gil’s decision after all. What do you think? Does the Houston-based firefighter look better with a bare face?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.