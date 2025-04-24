MAFS fans urge Beth Bice to ‘move on’ as she throws shade at Jamie Thompson

Beth Bice has been dragging her ex-husband, Jamie Thompson, for quite some time.

However, if you thought she would let things rest now that their divorce is final, think again.

Married at First Sight fans are dragging the Season 9 star on social media and urging her to grow up and move on.

Beth is clapping back at the critics after she threw more shade at Jamie in a recent post and got blowback for being “immature.”

She responded to several of the commenters on her page, noting that after spending 60k on their divorce, she’s going to trash Jamie for as long as she feels like it.

Meanwhile, the red-haired beauty has plenty of supporters in her corner as well, with some relishing in the pettiness of it all.

Beth Bice throws shade at her ex-husband, Jamie Thompson

Beth completed the Chicago Marathon, and she snapped a video while at the event.

The video that was posted with a raunchy song playing in the background showed the MAFS alum among the throng of racers who completed the marathon.

“Catch me if you can! #runnerlife #pettyaf #funny #chicagomarathon,” she captioned the Instagram post.

However, Beth also used the moment to throw shade at Jamie Thompson.

“Never worried about running into my ex because he’s not genetically talented to go the places I go,” she plastered on the video.

Beth Bice shades Jamie Thompson. Pic credit: @justbeth____/Instagram

MAFS fans urge Beth to grow up and move on with her life

Beth’s Instagram post garnered plenty of comments regarding the shade thrown at her ex-husband.

Some people laughed at the petty moment, but some didn’t find any humor in the post.

“Why cut each other down constantly? It didn’t work. Move on and be happy!” wrote a commenter.

However, Beth clapped back, “When someone took all of my money and personal belongings, I would say game on. I’m that petty! With no shame. Judge me. I will never forgive someone for what they did to me!”

Pic credit: @justbeth____/Instagram

Several others slammed Beth, with one Instagram user writing, “This isn’t necessary. It comes off as bitterness hidden under humor. Love your life, learn the lessons, and be grateful for them.”

An Instagram user exclaimed, “She talks bad about her ex but still has videos of them on her page.”

“But wait, you’re in NC. Isn’t he in Co. And yes, I agree. Be the better person, growp up and move on,” added someone else.

Another wrote, “That’s so immature 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

Pic credit: @justbeth____/Instagram

Do you think it’s time for Beth to move on, or is her ex-husband fair game after their tumultuous divorce?

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.