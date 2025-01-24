MAFS fans rush to support Deonna and Greg as they ‘shutdown’ business

Married at First Sight couple Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are bidding goodbye to their company after five years in business.

They took to social media to ask fans for support, admitting they haven’t been able to give enough attention required to sustain the company.

The couple, who joined the MAFS franchise in Season 9, are among the few success stories and are ranked as fan favorites.

They’ve been married for five years and are parents to three-year-old son, Declan.

The duo made the best of their reality TV fame, which has garnered them hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

In 2019, they joined forces for a clothing brand, Akpesiri, meaning good life.

Their shirts are inscribed with messages and quotes to empower people to live a good life through the power of God, love, and relationships.

Unfortunately, they are forced to close the company, at least for now.

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are shutting down their business

Deonna and Greg shared a message on Instagram announcing the closure of Akpesiri.

“*sigh* It’s sad to announce that we’re closing up our clothing business, @akpesiri.co. It’s been a great run but we’ll have to put a pause on this for now,” the MAFS couple noted in the caption.

Deonna shared more details about their decision to shut down the business, telling followers, “Life has been lifing real hard and we have transitioned into caregivers.”

“We have not been able to give Akpesiri the love and attention that it truly deserves so we are going to have to do a pause/shutdown,” she continued.

The couple noted that their inventory was on sale and asked for help purchasing the remaining items.

MAFS fans are showing support for Deonna and Greg

The couple got an outpouring of love after sharing the news about their company and MAFS fans are doing all they can to support the couple.

“Blessings to y’all and your family and with caregiving!🙏🏽💕 Just bought the hoodie! Can’t wait to wear it! Praying that it is a Pause❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“I still rock my “Focus on Whatever” shirt. Let me check the website. Best wishes to y’all,” added someone else.

One Instagram user exclaimed, “I didn’t know y’all had a line!! Just ordered to Charlotte, NC, thank you!!”

Another added, “Hi! I just purchased a shirt (Pause & Find the Blessing). I 😍 it! I’ve been following you guys since 2019. Definitely a true fan!”

“I just supported y’all. I wish you both the best. ❤️,” said someone else.

We hope to hear more about Deonna and Greg’s new role as caregivers. Until then, we wish the MAFS couple all the best.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.



