MAFS expert Dr. Pia Holec welcomes first child

Married at First Sight expert Dr. Pia Holec can now add a new title to her impressive resume—the most important one yet: mom.

The 39-year-old shared the exciting news that she welcomed her first child with her husband, Jason Goff.

The happy couple announced their pregnancy in September 2024, but time has flown by, and now Dr. Pia is a first-time mom.

However, that’s not the only new title she’s added in recent months.

In December 2024, Jason and Dr. Pia eloped and became man and wife.

The couple got engaged in 2021, but it seems they were not in a rush to tie the knot.

After learning they were expecting, they decided to make things official before their baby girl’s arrival.

MAFS expert Dr. Pia Holec welcomes a baby girl

Dr. Pia has plenty to celebrate, having welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Nova Chelle Goff.

Little Nova was the perfect present for the new year, making her grand arrival on January 16.

The MAFS expert shared details about her pregnancy with PEOPLE and credited her husband, Jason, for his support.

“Nova is absolutely perfect, the best blessing, and the greatest love!” she told the media outlet. “Now I get what my mom meant when she said, ‘You’ll understand when you have a child!’”

Dr. Pia’s husband, who’s already a dad to a 7-year-old son, also commented on his daughter’s arrival.

“I fell in love again when I saw her for the first time,” said the sports broadcaster, adding that he’s “part of the girl dad gang now.”

Dr. Pia Holec and Jason Goff eloped in December 2024

Dr. Pia has been holding out on us; she secretly tied the knot on December 22, 2024.

The newlyweds eloped at the Intercontinental Miracle Mile in Chicago while the MAFS expert was still pregnant with Nova.

On January 5, just a few days before Nova was born, the couple held a baby shower at The Penthouse Hyde Park, choosing green as the theme.

Dr. Pia shared an Instagram post with snaps from her baby shower and wedding. She also gave us a glimpse of baby Nova bonding with mom and dad.

She also expressed gratitude to the company that organized the special events, noting that they curated the “most stunning baby shower and sentimental elopement ceremony! Both events were breathtaking, beyond my imagination.”

“Our LEGACY continues with Nova Chelle Goff! she added. “💕Husband and Wife, Mom and Dad💕.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.