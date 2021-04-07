MAFS Couples Cam exclusive: Keith and Kristina finish their home renovation

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar just might be one of the most solid couples to come from Married at First Sight.

While things looked a bit dicey while they were starring in the Philadelphia season of the Lifetime hit, these two have really come together to form one of the sweetest, most fun couples around.

It’s no secret that renovating a home can end a relationship with all the stress of supplies, contractors, and constant construction. But Kristine and Keith have managed to make it through to the other side, and now, they are proudly showing off the before and afters of their new home, and let’s just say, it’s impressive!

Keith and Kristine have an announcement

In this Married at First Sight Couples Cam exclusive, Keith and Kristine excitedly tell the camera that they have an announcement.

“We finished the reno,” Keith announced. After the pair was done cheering, he said, “…finally!”

As the MAFS couple show viewers around their newly renovated home, Keith says, “We’ve got new stairs” as he points out the perfectly polished stairs and new spindles.

Kristine chimes in, “That is a sexy set of stairs.”

Keith also pointed out the hole behind the staircase and reminded Kristine of when he made the hole. She made it clear that she had not forgotten.

But now, the hole is another staircase that seems to lead down to a basement.

Moving on in our tour of Keith and Kristine’s home, they show us the most important part. Keith called the kitchen reno the “biggest project.”

Kristine said she was “so happy” with how the renovation turned out, and she should be. After all, their house went from looking a bit outdated and cluttered to clean, open, and very, very pretty.

Keith and Kristine learned a lot about each other

While Keith and Kristine admitted that the process of renovating their home was “stressful at times,” Kristine made sure to note that they also “learned a lot about each other.”

They clearly worked hard to turn their home into the sanctuary that both of them would love and it shows.

In fact, Keith was so pleased with how it all turned out that he even offered to cook dinner, which elicited a look of surprise from Kristine. As many MAFS fans should recall, during their time on the main show, Keith learned how to cook in order to impress Kristine.

It was one of the reasons she ended up falling for him, citing that he really went the extra mile to make sure she knew that he appreciated her.

Now, they can both appreciate their beautiful new renovation and dinner by Keith.

Be sure to check out the exclusive Couples Cam sneak peek above to see just how nice Keith and Kristine’s home looks now, and don’t forget to tune in tonight to see what the other MAFS couples are up to.

Keith and Kristine proudly show off the results of their home renovation. Pic credit: Lifetime

MAFS Couples Cam airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.