MAFS couple Olajuwon and Katina enjoy birthday dinner after reconciling

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode’s relationship has made a surprising turnaround after their messy split played out on social media a few months ago.

Call it divine intervention because the pair seem happier these days than ever.

Lately, Olajuwon has been posting videos and snaps of Katina on social media—something he wasn’t keen on doing in the past.

Most recently, the Atlanta native posted a video while treating his ex-wife-turned-girlfriend to a birthday dinner.

A few months ago, we would have never guessed that these two would still be together after the couple aired their dirty laundry online.

Katina put Olajuwon and his alleged side chick on blast, swearing she was done with her ex-husband for good.

However, she didn’t keep that promise because weeks later, we got hints that the exes had reconciled once again.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson enjoy a romantic dinner together

Olajuwon posted a video on his Instagram Story, proving that he and Katina are very much together.

The MAFS star turned the video on his girlfriend sitting across from him in the restaurant, happily sipping her drink as they clinked glasses to cheers for the occasion.

Olajuwon then turned the camera back on himself and sipped his drink.

“Birthday dinner vibes,” he captioned the post, tagging Katina.

Katina also posted a message in honor of her special day, sharing a photo of her holding balloons and a bouquet of roses, which we’re assuming were gifts from Olajuwon.

“Thank you god for blessing me with another year of life, I thank you for your patience, love, and kindness towards me,” she captioned the post.

“Thank you for your forgiveness, peace and love. I can’t wait to see what else you have in store for me.”

Katina reunites with her MAFS Season 14 bestie, Jasmine Outar

Katina had a fun-filled birthday weekend, and it didn’t just include a romantic outing with Olajuwon.

She also celebrated the social occasion during a night out with her friends, including her MAFS bestie, Jasmina Outar.

The two formed a tight bond after meeting in Season 14.

After the season ended, we saw photos of the stunning twosome out and about, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen them together.

However, Katina made up for that by posting a group photo on Instagram that showed them glammed up for a girl’s night out.

“Some of my favorite people 💕,” Katina captioned the post.

