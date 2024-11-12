MAFS couple Mindy and Steve take a major step in their relationship

In case you’ve been living under a rock, yes, Steve Moy and Mindy Shiben are dating.

Their relationship has been going strong for over a year, and they just took a major step in their romance.

Before your mind wanders to wedding bells, the couple is not there quite yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that happens very soon.

In the meantime, the Season 10 star and her beau are doing something else to solidify the relationship, moving in together.

Steve shared the news on social media in a life update after being MIA for several months.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The last time we saw a post from the Season 14 alum was in July; he posted photos from his and Mindy’s trip to Yosemite in celebration of her birthday.

Now we know the happy couple has been busy planting their roots in a new city.

MAFS couple Steve Moy and Mindy Shiben are moving in together

Steve and Mindy have proven that their time on MAFS wasn’t a failure; they just happened to be cast in the wrong seasons of the popular franchise.

Thankfully, the pair found their way to each other, and for a while now, they’ve been making their long-distance romance work.

Steve, who has been spending time in San Diego while Mindy was living in Boston, will no longer have to trek across the country to see each other, as noted in a recent life update.

The MAFS alum shared snapshots of their adventures over the past few months, proving that their romance is still going strong.

“After a lovely year + doing the long-distance thing, then living mostly in Cali for a while, Mindy and I decided to take that long drive across the country and move our lives to #NewEngland 🍁,” shared Steve.

Steve and Mindy bid goodbye to San Diego and Boston

We met Steve when MAFS filmed in Boston and Mindy when the show scouted singles in Washington, DC.

However, since their romance began, the couple had been spending time in San Diego, and Steve admitted that they would miss the Pacific Ocean, but it was time for a change.

Now, the couple is saying goodbye to their old stomping grounds and starting a new chapter in New England with help from another MAFS alum.

“Special shot out to our great friend @binhinspiring for giving us some community while far from our families and for helping us pack this car up for our Journey 🛣️,” noted Steve.

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.