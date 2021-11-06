MAFS Clara Berghaus opens up about her huge name change drama

Clara Berghaus is not holding anything back. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight’s Clara Oubre, soon to be Clara Berghaus again, is not holding back.

In a tell-all video, she posted to her TikTok, Clara revealed all the drama around changing her last name from her maiden name to her now ex-husband’s last name, and back again.

Clara Oubre will be Clara Berghaus again but it wasn’t easy

So what’s in a name? According to Married at First Sight Season 12’s Clara Oubre, a lot. Clara posted a four-part video to her TikTok explaining all the drama around her changing her last name.

Clara revealed in the video that she had originally changed her last name to Oubre, to help convince her ex-husband Ryan, that she was just as dedicated to the marriage as he was.

Clara explained it was one of the things the couple often disagreed over so she felt the grand gesture of changing her last name would prove her commitment. Little did she know that within five weeks, Ryan would be asking her for a divorce.

Clara went on to explain that once the process of changing her name had begun, her passport had been stolen from her car and she had sent in paperwork to get a new one. But unfortunately, she sent it to the wrong place in the midst of all the pandemic confusion.

Then following the couple’s divorce announcement Clara sent in another passport request this time under maiden name, and once again to the wrong place. What a mess.

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/TikTok

The pressure is on for Clara

Between a public divorce, a stolen passport, and two lost passport applications, Clara had a lot on her plate, but as a flight attendant, no passport poses a big problem for Clara. Before long her manager approached her and warned her she would need to get a passport immediately or her job could be in jeopardy. So the countdown was on.

Clara continues the saga in her four-part TikTok video and says that between a tearful phone call and an in-person appointment she was able to get her passport the same day, under her maiden name.

Clara revealed that amid all the drama, the passport was the missing piece of the last name puzzle. She explained that whatever name the passport office assigned her passport under would be the domino that tipped whether she would keep Oubre for convenience or if she would go back to her maiden name of Berghaus as she wanted.

So it looks like she will be a Berghaus again! Clara also teased in the videos that a revealing tell-all about her and Ryan’s marriage and divorce had already been filmed. While she didn’t know the exact release date for it, she felt that by 2022, all would be revealed.

We don’t know about you, but can’t wait to see what secrets it holds.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.