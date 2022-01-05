MAFS: Clara Berghaus happily celebrates her 29th birthday, says last year was ‘straight hell at times’

Happy birthday to Clara Berghaus. Pic credit: @claraoubre/Instagram

After a crazy year, former Married at First Bride Clara Berghaus is celebrating her 29th birthday.

From divorcing her reality TV husband to catching Covid-19 for a second time, the flight attendant recently took to Instagram to reflect on the milestone despite calling the last year ‘straight hell at times.’

Clara Berghaus happily celebrates her 29th birthday

Calling her 28th year “one for the books”, the Season 12 cast member took to Instagram to reminisce on the last 365 days.

“I started traveling again, became a cat mom, caught Covid for the *second* time, and learned to love myself in a way I didn’t know was possible,” the newly minted 29-year-old wrote as a caption.

While she went through a highly publicized divorce, Berghaus added, “28 was all about grace and forgiveness for both myself and those around me, losing the anger and trying desperately to make every single day better than the day before.”

Acknowledging her tight, support system, she thanked those people who loved her “fiercely on both my best and worst days.”

And despite describing her year as being “straight hell at times”, Clara declared that she came out better for it.

Agreeing with her statement, Season 12 former bride Virginia Coombs, cheered for her friend in the comment section and wrote, “gonna be your best year yet.”

Also from the experiment based in Atlanta, Paige Banks and Vincent Morales also sent their well-wishes to their fellow co-star.

MAFS alums wish Clara Berghaus a Happy Birthday. Pic credit: @claraoubre/Instagram

The Married at First Sight alum thought she was appearing on the Season 14 kick-off special to give advice

While earlier this year, Clara was planning a New Year’s vow renewal with her MAFS husband, Ryan Oubre, after a day of house shopping together, he surprises her by telling her he doesn’t see a future together.

Leaking these new details to host Kevin Frazier on the Season 14 kick-off, the MAFS alum initially thought she was appearing on the special to advise future contestants.

However, ahead of the conversation with Kevin Frazier, Ryan broke his silence on his divorce and discussed on social media how race impacted his marriage with Clara.

Typing out a 10-page statement, the former MAFS husband spoke about their differing views on culture and raising children.

With both sides of the stories officially being told, fans definitely have more insight into the split.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.